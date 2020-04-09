Municipal parks and county forest preserves remain open in the Stateline Area as Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday he was closing Wisconsin state parks due to litter, vandalism and crowds amid the COVID-19 public health emergency.
Evers directed the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to close 40 state parks, forests and recreational areas due to “unprecedented crowds, litter, vandalism and out of an abundance of caution to protect public health.”
“I wanted to keep state parks open for the public to enjoy during this challenging time which is why outdoor activity is listed as an essential activity under the Safer at Home order,” Evers said. “Unfortunately, growing difficulty with ensuring social distancing compliance, dwindling cleaning supplies and mounting trash are some of the challenges faced by our state parks staff. We have to address the growing public health and safety concern and protect Wisconsinites.”
In Rock County, Parks Manager John Traynor said all county parks and nature trails remain except for the equestrian trails, while all bathrooms and playgrounds are closed.
“We do stress that people follow the social distancing guidelines and hold no organized gatherings,” Traynor said. “We also stress that people continue to practice good etiquette and hygiene while enjoying our parks system.”
In Beloit, all city parks remain open. Beloit police have had to issue warnings to people gathering in groups and those playing organized sports.
City parks staff encouraged Beloiters to practice social distancing. Some activities residents could consider might be taking walks around their neighborhoods; going on scavenger hunts or playin nature bingo at Big Hill Park; riding bicycles and having small family backyard picnics or campouts.
The Town of Beloit has closed its playground areas, pavilions and restrooms at parks in the township. However, parks remain open for residents.
Across the state line, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to close all state parks, fish and wildlife areas, recreational areas and historic sites on March 16.
In Winnebago County, Illinois, all county forest preserves are open to foot traffic.
All administrative forest preserve offices, nature centers, campgrounds, playgrounds, golf courses, equestrian trails and equestrian camping areas are closed until further notice.
Most forest preserves are closed to vehicles, but open for walking, hiking, picnicking, paddling and birdwatching. Visitors must follow social distancing protocols, maintaining a six foot distance from other visitors.
Entrance gates will be locked, according to the county’s website. Those wishing to go for a walk or hike are asked to park vehicles outside the entrance gates and enter preserves on foot.
In Roscoe, Village Administrator Scott Sanders said all village parks remain open while playgrounds, tennis and basketball courts are closed.
“We’re obviously recommending the community practice social distancing while outdoors,” Sanders said.
All parks in Rockton are closed, according to the Roscoe Police Department.
In Rockford, the Rockford Park District removed recreational amenities including basketball rims, soccer nets, and futsal nets, along with tennis and pickleball nets will be removed and disc golf cages will be covered.
“Unfortunately, these additional amenities need to be temporarily removed as we continue to see heavy use and large gatherings of people,” said Rockford Park District Executive Director Jay Sandine. “We also want to limit any transmission through common sharing and handling of things like tennis balls, net posts, and court surfaces. This is a critical time in our community and in order to help flatten the curve we are asking you to make some short term sacrifices.”
For a full list of state closures in Wisconsin, visit dnr.wi.gov/news/releases/article/?id=5083.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.