Wisconsinites can now register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine through a state portal that was delayed due to technical issues, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
The registry, at www.vaccinate.wi.gov, asks various questions regarding demographics, medical history, COVID-19 history and contact details as part of the vaccine registration process.
Rock County is currently the only county listed as a vaccinator in the statewide registry, with the DHS website noting that more vaccine providers will be added over time. A phone-based option for registering for the vaccine will be “available soon,” the DHS site states.
The registry was first announced in January, with an anticipated launch of Feb. 8 that was delayed due to software issues with health departments across the state.
A community-focused vaccine clinic opened on Feb. 16 at Blackhawk Technical College and accepts 200 vaccine appointments from Tuesday to Saturday for those currently eligible for the vaccine.
On Wednesday, Beloit Health System announced an additional vaccine clinic for those 65 and older for March 11 from 7:30 a.m.—12:30 p.m. for first doses of the vaccine. If you are an established patient at BHS, you are encouraged to use the MyHealth patient portal at www.beloithealthsystem.org/myhealth. You may also call the dedicated vaccine phone line at 608-364-5663 to make your appointment.
Meanwhile, Rock County reported nine new COVID-19 cases and no additional virus-related deaths on Wednesday, state data shows.
Rock County has reported a total of 14,431 COVID-19 cases and 159 deaths since the pandemic began last spring. A total of 72,978 negative tests have been reported, DHS reports.
A total of 1,507,834 vaccine doses have been administered in Wisconsin, including 951,501 first doses and 524,908 second doses. At least 16.3% of the state’s population has received one dose of the vaccine.
In Rock County, 27,018 residents (16.5%) have received first doses of the vaccines along with 16,661 residents (10.2%) who have received second doses and completed the vaccination process, DHS data shows.
Local data shows 13,972 patients have recovered from the virus. There were an estimated 208 active cases in the county. Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 were at seven patients in Rock County as of Tuesday, the day most recent data was available.
As of Wednesday, Dane County reported 40,641 cases and 273 deaths; Green County reported 3,170 cases and 16 deaths; and Walworth County reported 8,859 cases and 129 deaths, DHS data shows.
Across Wisconsin, 539 new cases and 18 additional deaths were reported on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 565,131 cases and 6,458 deaths.
Statewide hospitalizations increased by 57 admissions on Wednesday as 26,279 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have been reported.
Wisconsin has a recovery rate of 97.6% as an estimated 7,185 cases remain active. As of Wednesday, the state has a seven-day test positivity rate of 2.4%.
In Illinois, Winnebago County added 23 new cases and three additional deaths due to the virus on Wednesday, bringing the countywide total to 28,380 cases and 442 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).
A total of 44,577 county residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Wednesday, as 12,924 (4.55%) residents have completed vaccine. Statewide, a total of 2,900,341 doses have been administered to Illinois residents, IDPH data shows.
As of Wednesday, Boone County reported 5,933 cases and 71 deaths; DeKalb County reported 8,329 cases and 113 deaths; Ogle County reported 5,036 cases and 73 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 4,100 cases and 75 deaths, per IDPH data.
Across Illinois, IDPH reported 2,104 cases and 44 additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,191,520 cases and 20,626 deaths.
According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker website, there have been 28.4 million COVID-19 cases reported in the United States and 513,122 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported. Over 51.7 million people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and over 26.1 million people have received both doses of vaccine nationwide.