COVID-19 vaccinations are expected to be given to Wisconsin nursing home residents and staff starting this week, a sign of possible relief for one of the state’s most vulnerable populations to the virus, according to the pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens.{span class=”s1”} {/span}
Longterm care facilities account for 1% of all COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin, but make up 26% of all COVID-19 related deaths in the state.
The pharmacies CVS and Walgreens will start vaccine distribution to the nursing homes starting today, with the pharmacy chains distributng an allotment of the state’s Moderna vaccines.
Meanwhile, Rock County reported 124 new COVID-19 cases and one additional virus-related death on Sunday, according to Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data.
A total of 11,824 cases and 110 deaths have been recorded in Rock County since the pandemic began in the spring. A total of 63,791 negative tests have been completed.
Local data last updated on Saturday shows 10,515 patients have recovered from the virus. There were an estimated 1,075 active cases in the county.
As of Sunday, Dane County reported 32,555 cases and 176 deaths; Green County reported 2,261 cases and nine deaths; and Walworth County reported 7,476 cases and 85 deaths, DHS data shows.
Across Wisconsin, 2,287 new cases and nine additional deaths were reported on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 470,818 cases and 4,692 deaths.
Statewide hospitalizations increased by 95 admissions on Sunday as 20,829 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have been reported to date.
Wisconsin has a recovery rate of 92.7% as an estimated 29,791 cases remain active. As of Sunday, the state has a seven-day test positivity rate of 8.1%.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported Winnebago County added 39 new cases and two additional deaths on Sunday, bringing the countywide total to 23,539 cases and 326 deaths.
As of Sunday, Boone County reported 4,939 cases and 56 deaths; DeKalb County reported 6,453 cases and 72 deaths; Ogle County reported 3,939 cases and 58 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 3,157 cases and 45 deaths, IDPH data shows.
Across Illinois, IDPH reported 3,767 cases and 104 additional deaths on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 937,909 cases and 15,969 deaths. The statewide seven-day test positivity rate is 9% and the recovery rate of 98%.
There have been 18.9 million COVID-19 cases reported in the U.S. and 330,901 deaths have been attributed to the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).