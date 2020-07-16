Rock County added 22 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, as Wisconsin reported its third-highest single-day case increase, according to the Department of Health Services (DHS).
A total of 1,103 cases and 24 deaths have been reported in Rock County, with the last fatality due to COVID-19 being reported on June 30, Rock County Public Health Department data shows. A total of 18,846 people have tested negative and 781 people have recovered.
The health department said there are 298 active cases in the county. Countywide hospitalizations decreased from 13 patients to 10 on Thursday.
DHS data shows that Rock County and 58 other counties have a “high” level of COVID-19 activity.
In the Rock County area, Dane County reported 3,301 cases and 33 deaths; Green County reported 113 cases and one death; and Walworth County reported 826 cases and 18 deaths, DHS data shows.
Wisconsin reported 900 cases and five deaths on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 39,627 cases and 827 deaths. A total of 699,670 people have tested negative in the state with a recovery rate of 77%. There are 8,236 active cases of the virus in Wisconsin, DHS data shows.
Across the border in Illinois, the Winnebago County Health Department reported 36 new cases and no additional deaths, bringing the countywide total to 3,264 cases and 99 deaths.
In the Winnebago County area, Boone County reported 645 cases and 21 deaths; DeKalb County reported 684 cases and 22 deaths; McHenry County reported 2,384 cases and 104 deaths; Ogle County reported 329 cases and five deaths; and Stephenson County reported 287 cases and six deaths, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) shows.
The state reported 1,257 new cases and 25 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 157,950 and 7,251 deaths on Thursday. Officials reported that as of Thursday, 1,434 people were in Illinois hospitals being treated for COVID-19, 311 of them in ICUs and 127 of them on ventilators.
