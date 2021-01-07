The Wisconsin National Guard announced on Thursday it had administered over one million COVID-19 tests since April as over 85,000 vaccines have been administered, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
Gov. Tony Evers said the Guard administering its millionth test was “a significant milestone.”
“This milestone further exemplifies the absolutely vital role the Wisconsin National Guard has played in our state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Evers said in a news release. “This has been the longest activation of the Guard in state history and yet day in and day out the Guard answers the call to help their neighbors and communities. Whether through testing, working at the polls on election day, helping local governments, or assisting in our vaccine distribution program, we greatly appreciate their service and dedication to our state.”
As of Jan. 5, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 85,609 vaccines have been administered as 266,675 vaccine doses have been shipped and 420,200 doses have been allocated. In terms of the types of vaccines administered, 64,674 were Pfizer doses and 20,935 were Moderna doses, DHS data shows.
Meanwhile, Rock County reported 73 new COVID-19 cases and no additional virus-related deaths on Thursday, according to DHS data.
A total of 12,573 cases and 119 deaths have been recorded in Rock County since the pandemic began in the spring. A total of 65,460 negative tests have been completed and 11,429 patients have recovered from the virus. There were an estimated 1,025 active cases in the county as of Wednesday.
Rock County had a 27% test positivity rate on Thursday, as the statewide seven-day test positivity average sits at 11.4%.
As of Thursday, Dane County reported 34,723 cases and 203 deaths; Green County reported 2,405 cases and 11 deaths; and Walworth County reported 7,945 cases and 104 deaths, DHS data shows.
Across Wisconsin, 3,791 cases and 40 additional deaths were reported on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 494,747 cases and 5,039 deaths.
Statewide hospitalizations increased by 99 admissions on Thursday as 22,070 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have been reported to date.
Wisconsin has a recovery rate of 93.2% as an estimated 28,880 cases remain active.
Illinois reported crossing the one millionth COVID-19 case on Thursday.
“In a pandemic that has contained far too many tragic milestones, today’s marking of one million cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in Illinois deserves particular recognition,” said Gov J.B. Pritzker. “As this disease continues to wreak havoc on our nation—with the United States setting another record for the most COVID-19 deaths in a day just yesterday—it is critical that we take extra caution today and in the months ahead to reduce the spread, bring down hospitalization rates, and save lives. Now that vaccine distribution has begun, we can see the light at the end of this difficult time—let’s do everything we can to ensure all of our neighbors are able to be there as we cross that finish line, healthy as well. With that goal in mind, I encourage all Illinoisans to choose to receive the protections of the COVID-19 vaccine when it’s your turn in line.”
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported Winnebago County added 168 new cases and three additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the countywide total to 24,962 cases and 357 deaths. The Winnebago County Health Department reported on Wednesday the county has a seven-day test positivity rate of 11.8%.
Across Illinois, IDPH reported 8,757 cases and 177 additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 1,008,045 cases and 17,272 deaths. The statewide seven-day test positivity rate is 9.8% and the recovery rate of 98%.
There have been 21.41 million COVID-19 cases reported in the U.S. and 362,983 deaths have been attributed to the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control COVID Data Tracker website.