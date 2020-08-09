The COVID-19 virus remains prevalent in the Stateline Area as Wisconsin and Illinois report spiking case counts and issue local warnings regarding the spread of the virus.
In Rock County, seven newly-confirmed cases were reported on Sunday, bringing the countywide total to 1,432 cases and 26 virus-related deaths, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
Since the outbreak began in Rock County, 25,081 people have tested negative. As of Saturday, a total of 1,247 county residents have recovered and the health department estimates there are 152 active cases in the county. Local figures were not updated as of press time Sunday regarding recoveries and active cases.
The state has down-graded the COVID-19 activity level in Rock County from ‘high’ to ‘medium’ as of Aug. 5, the most recent day state data was available regarding virus activity levels.
In the Rock County area, Dane County reported 4,536 cases and 39 deaths; Green County reported 162 cases and one death; and Walworth County reported 1,335 cases and 23 deaths, DHS data shows.
Wisconsin reported 621 new cases and two additional death on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 60,554 cases and 998 deaths. The state reported 1,165 new cases on Saturday, the highest single-day case increase. As of Sunday, 50,028 people have recovered (82.6%) and DHS estimates there are a total of 9,510 active cases in Wisconsin.
On Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) said Winnebago County was one of 13 Illinois counties that were at a “warning level” of COVID-19 activity. A county enters a warning level when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase.
The state public health agency said the counties saw cases or outbreaks associated with businesses, long-term care facilities, large social gatherings, and out of state travel. There have been several instances of multiple cases among family members in the same, large household. Students returning to universities and colleges are also driving the recent increase in cases in several communities. Many students are not wearing face coverings or social distancing and are gathering in large groups and at bars.
As of Friday, the most recent day data was available, Winnebago County reported a total of 3,744 cases and 123 virus-related deaths. A total of 96.3% of people infected have recovered, with the area showing a weekly average positivity rate of 3.7%.
In the Winnebago County area, Boone County reported 765 cases and 23 deaths; DeKalb County reported 936 cases and 30 deaths; McHenry County reported 3,189 cases and 114 deaths; Ogle County reported 410 cases and five deaths; and Stephenson County reported 327 cases and six deaths.
Statewide, IDPH reported 1,382 new cases and eight additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 194,080 cases and 7,636 deaths. Illinois has a recovery rate of 95%.