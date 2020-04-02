As the total number COVID-19 cases passed the one million mark on Thursday, new cases were reported in the Stateline Area, according to data provided by state health agencies.
The Rock County Public Health Department says 19 cases were reported to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) as of Thursday afternoon, an increase of two cases since Wednesday.
To date, one person has died in Rock County due to COVID-19.
In Wisconsin, 1,730 positive cases were reported Thursday, an increase of 180 cases.
In Walworth County, 15 cases were reported as of Thursday, along with seven confirmed cases in Green County. Dane County is reporting 236 cases as of Thursday.
In total, 31 people have died in Wisconsin due to COVID-19 and that figure represents an increase of seven deaths from Wednesday, DHS data shows.
Across the border in Winnebago County, Illinois, 30 positive cases have been reported, an increase of six new cases, the Winnebago County Health Department said.
To date, one person has died in Winnebago County due to complications from COVID-19.
In the northern Illinois area, Winnebago County has the most reported COVID-19 cases as 16 cases have been reported in DeKalb County along with three in Stephenson County, and one in Ogle County, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
In Illinois, a total of 7,695 cases have been reported as of Thursday, an increase of 715 new cases, the IDPH reports. There were 16 new deaths reported in Illinois Thursday, bringing the total to 157.
The new deaths include a man in his 60s in nearby McHenry County and a woman in her 90s in nearby Whiteside County. There are 438 cases reported in DuPage County where 13 people have died due to complications from the virus.
A Chicago police officer was one of the reported deaths in Illinois due to complications from the coronavirus/COVID-19. Cook County accounts for 74% of the total cases of coronavirus in Illinois. Cases have been reported in 56 of Illinois’ 102 counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.