Rock County added 30 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as Wisconsin reported its highest single-day case count increase so far, according to data provided by the Department of Health Services (DHS).
The statewide increase marks the fourth time in six days that Wisconsin reported its highest number of newly confirmed cases.
The county’s latest case increase marks the third highest increase since July 6, Rock County Public Health Department data shows. On July 6, 41 cases were reported in Rock County followed by 26 on July 10 and 30 on Tuesday.
On Tuesday, the Downtown Beloit Association announced those attending the Beloit Farmers Market would be required to wear face masks while shopping at the market. Exemptions include children under 2-years-old and those with respiratory disabilities.
In total, the county has recorded 1,071 cases and 24 deaths due to the virus, as 759 people have recovered and 17,886 people have tested negative for the virus. Of the 1,041 cases, 278 are considered active by the health department.
In Rock County, no active public health investigations related to COVID-19 are underway, according to Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data. However, there are four active long-term care facility investigations underway in the county and 10 workplace investigations, DHS data shows.
COVID-19 activity remains “high” in Rock County, per DHS data.
In the Rock County area, Dane County reported 3,148 cases and 33 deaths; Green County reported 110 cases and one death; and Walworth County reported 800 cases and 18 deaths, DHS data shows.
Wisconsin reported 964 cases and six deaths on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 37,906 cases and 826 deaths. The seven-day average shows statewide 7.1% of daily COVID-19 tests return positive. In total, 77.2% of people who’ve contracted the virus have recovered as 7,800 cases remain active in the state, DHS said.
Across the border in Illinois, the Winnebago County Health Department reported 23 new cases on Monday. In total, the county has reported 3,212 cases and 99 deaths.
In the Winnebago County area, Boone County reported 640 cases and 21 deaths; DeKalb County reported 657 cases and 22; McHenry County reported 2,309 cases and 103 deaths; Ogle County reported 319 cases and four deaths; and Stephenson County reported 287 cases and six deaths, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) data from Tuesday shows.
The state reported 707 new cases and 25 additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 155,506 cases and 7,218 deaths.
