Wisconsin reported its largest single-day increase of COVID-19 cases yet on Thursday, and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker called Rockford a “hot spot” for the virus as Illinois added over 2,500 new virus cases, according to public health data provided by both states.
Rock County added 15 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths on Thursday, according to the Rock County Public Health Department.
In total, there are 198 confirmed COVID-19 cases and six virus-related deaths in Rock County as of Thursday, with 21% of all cases resulting in hospitalization.
In Rock County, 8% of the 179 tests reported on Thursday resulted in a positive virus case. That figure is down from April 24, when 33% of the 63 completed tests came back positive for COVID-19—the county’s highest percentage total of positive cases to-date.
Thursday also marked the highest number of tests completed by the health department, local data shows, surpassing the 129 tests that were completed on April 27.
For Rock County cases, demographic information of the confirmed COVID-19 cases show that 41% of cases are between the ages of 18 and 44-years-old; 40% between 45 and 64-years-old; and 19% of those 65-years-old or older, with 29 having recovered from the virus.
Local figures for each area health system are not currently available, but a state database of hospital capacity shows that in the “South Central” region that is made up of 13 counties, including Rock County, there are a total of 1,422 hospital beds available as of Thursday across the region.
In counties in the Rock County region, 428 cases and 22 deaths have been reported in Dane County; 161 cases and eight deaths in Walworth County; 12 cases and no deaths in Green County, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data published Thursday shows.
Across Wisconsin, 334 new confirmed cases and eight additional virus-related deaths were reported on Thursday by DHS, bringing the state total up to 6,854 confirmed cases and 316 deaths.
Just over 10% of the COVID-19 tests reported Thursday resulted in a positive cases, the highest ratio reported since April 25.
The Winnebago County, Illinois Health Department reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and no additional virus related deaths, bringing the county’s total up to 426 confirmed cases and 14 virus-related deaths.
The health department reports that 301 of the county’s 426 confirmed COVID-19 cases come from people ages 20 to 59-years-old.
In his daily press briefing in Chicago, Prizker said the state was watching Winnebago County’s cases “very closely.”
“Unfortunately Rockford is a hot spot in the state. Winnebago County has quite a number of infections,” Pritzker said. “And it’s, you know it’s something that we’re watching very closely. And it’s why people who live in that area and the surrounding counties need to be extremely careful”
In a local briefing on Thursday, Winnebago County Board Chairman Frank Haney said he doesn’t think the Stateline Area is ready to re-open.
“We shouldn’t be talking about 100% opening up our society or our community right now. When it’s being reported in the Chicago media that Winnebago County, the community I grew up in and serve now doesn’t meet national guidelines to open, I don’t think anyone’s playing games with that. I wish I was hearing differently from our local folks on those local metrics,” Haney said.
Daily testing figures for Winnebago County are not provided as part of the county’s COVID-19 report, but as of Thursday, 2,038 people tested negative for the virus as 2,449 tests remain pending.
In the Rockford region, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported on Thursday that 87 intensive care unit beds were available of a possible 163, along with 160 ventilators available of a possible 175.
For counties in the Winnebago County region, Boone County reported 98 cases and nine deaths; 95 cases and one death in DeKalb County; 621 cases and 34 deaths in McHenry County; 119 cases and one death in Ogle County; and 29 cases in Stephenson County, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) data from Thursday shows.
The IDPH reported 2,563 new COVID-19 cases and 141 additional virus-related deaths, bringing the state’s total up to 52,918 cases and 2,355 deaths. Since Tuesday, IDPH processed 27,678 COVID-19 tests.
In the United States, 1.05 million confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported along with 61,867 deaths as of Thursday. Worldwide, 3.24 million cases and 230,804 deaths have been reported due to COVID-19, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.
