Everyone 16 years and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin as another key milestone is reached in fighting the pandemic, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
The major announcement comes nearly a month earlier than expected as Wisconsin has lead or been near the top vaccinator states in the country.
“I know this past year hasn’t been easy for anyone, and I want to express my appreciation to all Wisconsinites who are making sacrifices such as staying home, wearing a mask, and keeping six feet from others,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “These actions are backed by science. They help to slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives. And today, we are excited to give everyone 16 and older the opportunity to continue protecting themselves and their loved ones from this virus. It will take patience, but we encourage everyone to get vaccinated.”
Demand for vaccine still far-outpaces available supply. For those who wish to receive the vaccine, people can visit www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-registry.htm to schedule an appointment.
Meanwhile, Beloit and Janesville combined reported 100 new COVID-19 cases since last week, according to the Rock County Public Health Department—a decrease of 36 cases compared to the March 30 weekly report.
Rock County reported 19 new COVID-19 cases and no virus-related deaths on Monday, DHS data shows.
A total of 14,901 cases and 164 deaths have been recorded in Rock County since the pandemic began in March of 2020. A total of 75,670 negative tests have been completed, along with 14,474 recoveries and 263 active cases remain in the county.
The statewide seven-day test positivity average is now 3.4%. In Rock County, Monday’s test positivity rate was 16%. In Winnebago County, Illinois, the seven-day average is 6.6% test positivity.
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Rock County, last updated on April 1, show seven patients were receiving care for the virus in county hospitals.
In Beloit, 37 new COVID-19 cases were recorded since March 30, bringing the citywide total to 4,943 cases. A total of 24,445 negative tests have been reported in the city and 4,788 residents have recovered, an increase of 203 negative tests and 34 recoveries since last week.
In Janesville, 63 cases were reported since March 30, as 6,402 cases have been reported citywide. A total of 35,380 negative tests have been reported as 6,217 people have recovered, an increase of 320 negative tests and 40 recoveries since last week.
Beloit’s death rate (1.41%) remains higher than Janesville’s which is 0.95%.
In outlying Rock County communities, Clinton reported 444 cases; Edgerton reported 942 cases; Evansville reported 679 cases; Milton reported 908 cases and there were 583 cases in unincorporated parts of the county.
In Rock County, 48,231 residents have received at least one shot and over 1.92 million people in Wisconsin have received one dose as of Monday. A total of 30,714 county residents have completed the vaccination series, as over 1.17 million residents statewide have completed vaccination.
In Winnebago County, Illinois, a total of 130,978 vaccines have been administered. A total of 50,201 people (17.67%) have received both doses. Statewide, over 6.13 million doses have been administered and a total of 2.38 million people have been fully vaccinated, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) data shows.
Across Wisconsin, 307 cases and one virus-related deaths were reported on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 580,184 cases and 6,640 deaths.
Statewide hospitalizations increased by 30 admissions on Monday as 27,797 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have been reported to-date.
Wisconsin has a recovery rate of 97.6% as an estimated 7,161 cases remain active, DHS data shows.
Winnebago County in Illinois reported 51 new cases and no additional virus-related death on Monday, bringing the countywide total to 29669 cases and 455 deaths.
Across Illinois, IDPH reported 2,102 cases and 11 additional virus-related deaths on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 1,258,736 cases and 21,384 deaths. The statewide seven-day test positivity rate is 3.8% and the recovery rate of 98%.