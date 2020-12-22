Wisconsin residents will be getting at-home COVID-19 testing kits at no cost, Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday.
The statewide, at-home testing program is part of a contract with Vault Medical Services that allows residents to order a saliva collection kit online and have it shipped to their home. The kit will include detailed instructions on how to collect the saliva. Residents will be able to communicate via video with a testing supervisor through Vault Medical Services. They then can ship the sample via UPS dropbox to the lab for processing.
“We believe that anyone in Wisconsin who needs to be tested for COVID-19 should have access to a test, and I’m proud of our statewide testing efforts throughout this pandemic,” Evers said. “We also know that getting to a health care provider or a community testing site isn’t easy for everyone, and that’s why we are excited to offer this new option to make testing even more accessible for folks across our state.”
To request an at-home test, visit dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/collection.htm.
Also, Mercyhealth in Janesville announced it received 1,950 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday. The vaccine was being administered to healthcare workers with Mercyhealth in Janesville and in Walworth County.
Meanwhile, Rock County reported 38 new COVID-19 cases and one additional virus-related death on Tuesday, according to Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data.
A total of 11,529 cases and 106 deaths have been recorded in Rock County since the pandemic began in the spring. A total of 63,052 negative tests have been completed, along with 10,169 recoveries as an estimated 1,284 active cases in the county as of Tuesday.
A test positivity rate percentage for Rock County was not available as of press time Tuesday as the statewide seven-day test positivity average sits at 9.1%.
As of Tuesday, Dane County reported 31,867 cases and 163 deaths; Green County reported 2,160 cases and eight deaths; and Walworth County reported 7,329 cases and 82 deaths, DHS data shows.
Across Wisconsin, 2,403 cases and 120 deaths were reported on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 461,015 cases and 4,545 deaths.
Statewide hospitalizations increased by 187 admissions on Tuesday as 20,355 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have been reported to date.
Wisconsin has a recovery rate of 91.5% as an estimated 34,863 cases remain active.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported Winnebago County added 106 new cases and six additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing the countywide total to 23,071 cases and 314 deaths. The county has an average test positivity rate of 10%.
As of Tuesday, Boone County reported 4,811 cases and 54 deaths; DeKalb County reported 6,280 cases and 66 deaths; Ogle County reported 3,818 cases and 57 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 3,074 cases and 42 deaths, IDPH data shows.
Across Illinois, IDPH reported 6,239 cases and 116 additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 911,308 cases and 15,414 deaths.The statewide seven-day test positivity rate is 9% and the recovery rate of 98%.