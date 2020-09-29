BELOIT — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and gatherings in Region One, that includes Winnebago County, on Tuesday as the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) signaled a “resurgence” of the virus in the state.
Meanwhile, Our Lady of the Assumption School in Beloit has switched to all online learning for two weeks after a student was identified with COVID-19.
In Winnebago County, Illinois, restrictions on in-person service at businesses, bars and restaurants will start on Oct. 3 due to an average test positivity rate of 8% or above for three consecutive days.
The restrictions on bars and restaurants include no indoor service; all outdoor service to close at 11 p.m.; and reservations are required. Meetings, social events, gatherings are limited to 25 guests or 25% overall room capacity.
The IDPH will track the positivity rate in Region One to determine if mitigations can be relaxed, if additional mitigations are required, or if current mitigations should remain in place. If the positivity rate averages less than or equal to 6.5% for three consecutive days, then Regions 1 will return to Phase 4 mitigations under the Restore Illinois Plan.
On Tuesday, the health department reported 82 cases and no additional deaths, bringing the countywide total to 6,017 cases and 153 deaths. The county has a recovery rate of 96.4% and a seven-day average test positivity rate of 8.9%.
Boone County reported 1,136 cases and 23 deaths; DeKalb County reported 1,604 cases and 38 deaths; McHenry County reported 4,625 cases and 118 deaths; Ogle County reported 732 cases and six deaths; and Stephenson County reported 536 cases and six deaths, per data from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).
Statewide, Illinois reported 1,362 new cases and 23 additional virus-related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 291,001 and 8,637 deaths. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Sept. 22—Sept. 28 is 3.6%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 45,624 specimens for a total of 5,566,276. As of last night, 1,535 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 363 patients were in the ICU and 151 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. The state has a recovery rate of 96%.
A full list of mitigation measures pertaining to some businesses and industries may be found on the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) website at www.dceocovid19resources.com/restore-illinois.
Wisconsin reported a 22% COVID-19 test positivity rate on Tuesday as Rock County reported 28 new cases, according to data published by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
In Beloit, Our Lady Of Assumption Catholic School announced Tuesday that one student tested positive for COVID-19 after acquiring the virus outside of school, according to Principal Trevor Seivert.
Seivert said the student may have attended school while being asymptomatic, with the school switching to online learning for the next two weeks.
“This is what we have been planning for, so our students, parents and teachers are fully prepared to pivot to e-learning,” Seivert said. “During this time we ask all parents to monitor their children for symptoms and seek medical care if they appear to be sick.”
Rock County reports a total of 2,601 cases and 32 deaths as 36,248 negative tests have been reported. A total of 1,947 cases have recovered and the Rock County Public Health Department estimates there are a total of 622 active cases in the county as of Tuesday.
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Rock County increased by four patients to 18 people hospitalized for treatment of the virus. Of the 157 tests processed on Tuesday in Rock County, 18% of tests were positive. Statewide, the seven-day test positivity rate average is 19.5%
Dane County reported 9,857 cases and 42 deaths; Green County reported 536 cases and three deaths; and Walworth County reported 2,618 cases and 35 deaths, DHS data from Tuesday shows.
Wisconsin reported 2,367 new cases and 17 additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 119,955 cases and 1,300 deaths as an estimated 20,252 cases remain active. A total of 7,209 people have been hospitalized due to the virus as 98,385 people (82%) have recovered from COVID-19.