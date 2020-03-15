ROCKFORD—A man over age 60 in Winnebago County has been diagnosed with COVID-19, health officials announced Sunday.
He was treated and released from Mercy Hospital in Rockford. The man is from outside the city of Rockford. He is at home and in isolation, according to Winnebago County Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell, during a press conference on Sunday.
As of Sunday evening, there were 93 people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Illinois. The first confirmed case in Illinois was announced Jan. 24 (a Chicago resident).
The first cases outside Chicago and Cook County were reported March 11 in Kane and McHenry counties, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Sunday all bars and restaurants will be closed to dine-in customers as of end of business Monday night. The closings will continue through March 30.
As of Sunday evening, there were 33 people who tested positive in Wisconsin, including one person who recovered.
he county breakdown is as follows: Dane, 6; Fond du Lac, 11; Milwaukee, 7; Pierce, 1; Racine, 1; Sheboygan, 3; Waukesha, 3; and Winnebago, 1, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
The Rock County Jail is suspending all video visitation of inmates in the lobby of the sheriff’s office. Remote visitation from the homes of residents will not be restricted. To learn of visitation options, call 866-516-0115.
