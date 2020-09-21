ROCKFORD - The Winnebago County Health Department has listed 37 schools, colleges and universities that have reported COVID-19 cases since the school year began.
Schools on the list are:
Alpine Academy of Rockford
Boylan Catholic HS
Brookview Elementary School
Carlson Elementary School
College of Nursing - Rockford
Cherry Valley Elementary School
Dorothy Simon Elementary School
Eisenhower Middle School
Flinn Middle School
Franklin Middle School
Froberg Elementary
Guilford High School
Harlem Middle School
Hononegah High School
Jean McNair Elementary School
Jefferson High School
Kinninnick Grade School
Lathrop Elementary School
Ledgewood School
Lewis Lemon Elementary School
Marquette Elementary School
Montessori Private Academy
Olson Park
Parker Early Education Center
Rockford Environmental Science Academy
Rockford Iqra School
Rockford Lutheran Academy
RPS Administration
Rockford University
Rock Valley College
Rolling Green Elementary School
Roscoe Middle School
South Beloit High School
South Beloit Junior High School
St. Bridget Catholic School
Summerdale Elementary School
University of Illinois College of Medicine