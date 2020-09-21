ROCKFORD - The Winnebago County Health Department has listed 37 schools, colleges and universities that have reported COVID-19 cases since the school year began.

Schools on the list are:

Alpine Academy of Rockford

Boylan Catholic HS

Brookview Elementary School

Carlson Elementary School

College of Nursing - Rockford

Cherry Valley Elementary School

Dorothy Simon Elementary School

Eisenhower Middle School

Flinn Middle School

Franklin Middle School

Froberg Elementary

Guilford High School

Harlem Middle School

Hononegah High School

Jean McNair Elementary School

Jefferson High School

Kinninnick Grade School

Lathrop Elementary School

Ledgewood School

Lewis Lemon Elementary School

Marquette Elementary School

Montessori Private Academy

Olson Park

Parker Early Education Center

Rockford Environmental Science Academy

Rockford Iqra School

Rockford Lutheran Academy

RPS Administration

Rockford University

Rock Valley College

Rolling Green Elementary School

Roscoe Middle School

South Beloit High School

South Beloit Junior High School

St. Bridget Catholic School

Summerdale Elementary School

University of Illinois College of Medicine

