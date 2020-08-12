The Winnebago County Health Department recommends people traveling to several states, including Wisconsin, should self-quarantine for 14 days upon returning to their home county due to the spread of COVID-19.
Winnebago County lists Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas as high risk states in the recommended quarantine guidance.
COVID-19 cases in Rock County increased slightly on Wednesday, with the county reporting three newly confirmed virus cases, according to the Rock County Public Health Department.
Since the outbreak began, 1,447 cases and 26 virus-related deaths have been reported in Rock County. A total of 25,760 people have tested negative for the virus in the county.
Dane County reported 4,630 cases and 38 deaths; Green County reported 179 cases and one death; and Walworth County reported 1,369 cases and 23 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data shows.
In Wisconsin, 478 new cases and five additional deaths were reported on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 62,263 cases and 1,011 deaths. A total of 52,350 people (84.1%) have recovered as 8,884 cases remain active in the state, per DHS data.
In Illinois, the Winnebago County Health Department reported 19 new cases and six additional deaths, bringing the countywide total to 3,790 cases and 140 deaths. The county has a recovery rate of 96.2%.
Boone County reported 770 cases and 23 deaths; DeKalb County reported 956 cases and 31 deaths; McHenry County reported 3,279 cases and 114 deaths; Ogle County reported 420 cases and five deaths; and Stephenson County reported 335 cases and six deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 1,645 new cases and 16 additional virus-related deaths on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 198,593 cases and 7,672 deaths. Deaths were recorded in Cook, DeKalb, Douglas, Iroquois, Jefferson, Lake, LaSalle, Madison, Perry, Rock Island, St. Clair and Williamson counties.