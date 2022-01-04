In this file photo from Dec. 27, 2020, SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital Registered Nurse Claire Kuschel receives the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine given at the Janesville hospital from Intensive Care Unit Nurse Hailey Schreiber.
The Winnebago County Health Department (WCHD) in Illinois announced 588 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, setting a record for the most cases reported in a single day in the county since the pandemic began.
The rolling seven-day test positivity rate has climbed to an alarming 16.6%. To date, there have been over 645 deaths in Winnebago County attributed to COVID-19.
Additionally, this week, Rockford, Illinois hospitals—Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and UW Health SwedishAmerican Hospital—are providing in-patient care for over 200 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. All local emergency departments are operating at peak census. Hospitals have voluntarily postponed some elective surgeries and procedures to preserve critical resources, including staff.
In Rock County, Wisconsin, 54 people with COVID-19 were receiving inpatient care in hospitals as of Tuesday. The Rock County Health Department also reported 2,950 active COVID-19 cases in the county as of Tuesday.
The county has reported 26,052 lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began and 252 deaths have been caused by the virus in Rock County.
The county reports an average of 788 cases per 100,000 people as of Tuesday.
Vaccination rates in the county show 63% of residents have received their first vaccine dose and 62.5% have completed the vaccine series.
Wisconsin reported 8,089 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is anticipated to issue changes to guidance on isolation and quarantine and vaccination boosters, there are actions that can be taken now to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and decrease the impact on our hospitals, schools, and business.
“COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, widely available, and free. The average age of those with COVID-19 is decreasing and I stress the urgency of actions that need to be taken by the community immediately,” says Dr. Sandra Martell, Public Health Administrator, Winnebago County Health Department.She urges the community to help slow the spread of COVID-19 by:
· Getting vaccinated and boosted when eligible
· Wearing a face mask when in indoor public settings or crowded outdoor spaces
· Staying home when sick
· Seeking monoclonal antibody treatment, if appropriate