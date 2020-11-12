ROCKFORD — A growing number of businesses in northern Winnebago County have received citations for not complying with the health department’s enforcement of COIVD-19 restrictions as some have received multiple closure orders.
Multiple businesses in South Beloit, Roscoe and Rockton have received notice from the health department for violations related to indoor dining.
In South Beloit, Neli’s Family Restaurant was issued its sixth order to close on Nov. 5; The Post bar received its fifth closure order on Nov. 4; Nora’s Place received its fourth closure order on Oct. 30; Capone’s received its second closure order on Nov. 5 and JJ’s Tavern received its first closure order on Oct. 21, according to health department enforcement.
In Roscoe, Firehouse Pub received its fifth closure order on Nov. 9; Sophia’s was issued its fourth closure order on Nov. 9; Ace Hardware received its first closure order on Oct. 21 and Jessica’s Family Restaurant was issued its first closure order on Nov. 9. Mary’s Market and Bakery was issued a notice of non-compliance over indoor dining on Nov. 6, health department data shows.
In Rockton, Rookies Pub was issued a non-compliance warning over indoor service on Nov. 4.
The businesses are accused of not complying with Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s executive order which does not allow indoor dining at bars or restaurants in Region 1 of Illinois. The order went into effect Oct. 3 because the COVID-19 positivity rate in Region 1, which includes Winnebago County, was above 8% and hospitalizations due to the virus were on the rise. Since that time, hospitalizations have increased throughout the area and the seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate in Winnebago County has increased to 19.1%.
A full list of enforcement action taken by the health department for all Winnebago County businesses including Rockford, Machesney Park and Loves Park is available at wchd.org/