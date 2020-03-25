ROCKFORD—The Winnebago County Board will hold a virtual meeting online in order to address health safety concerns presented by the coronavirus/COVID-19.
The goal is to balance the need to be safe with the need to govern in an open and transparent manner, according to a news release from Winnebago County.
County board members will vote on items and give input from remote locations such as their homes.
Residents can watch and listen to the meeting on the county website at http://wincoil.us/featured-items/watch-county-board-meeting-online.
Residents who want to give input for the meeting can call 815-319-4225 by 4 p.m.
