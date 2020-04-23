ROCKFORD - Winnebago County recently was awarded a grant in the amount of $58,008 to help address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The U.S. Justice Department announced the grant award, which was made through the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program, which was signed by President Donald Trump.
Counties and communities receiving the funds are given great latitude in how the funds are used, as long as they are used to address COVID-19 related issues. Funds can be used to hire personnel, pay overtime, purchase protective equipment or help at correctional facilities.
Approximately $20 million was awarded in the recent grant distribution.
