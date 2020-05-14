ROCKFORD—Shelter-in-place is a great time to welcome a pet into one’s life.
Whether people are caring for spring’s bounty of kittens which made their way into their lives or seeking a new addition to the home, Winnebago County Animal Services, 4517 N Main St., is ready to help, according to Administrator Brett Frazier.
“Take a few minutes, look at our Facebook page and website and see if you see a good addition for your quarantine clan. Fill out an application, and our staff will call you right away. We will get you in that day or the next day.” Frazier said. “Adoptions are still the same day. It’s still a positive experience that doesn’t take forever.”
Winnebago County Animal Services is keeping a lower pet population—23 as of Monday or 30 percent of its typical population—but it’s still adopting out spayed and neutered pets by appointment only.
Frazier said there’s been high interest in pets as many people are at home It’s a great time, for example, to get a dog because people have the time to train it and have a Netflix binge buddy. The only challenge for the shelter has been multiple people fixated on particular pets they spot online. Although it also happens during non-COVID times, staff can direct people to other pets. Due to the appointments, however, people have to go back home to look online for their second or third choice of pet.
“There might be 10 people interested in three pets. Charming the kitten had a lot of interest last week. There’s only one Charming,” Frazier said.
In addition to providing pets, the shelter can help people who are caring for kittens at home.
The shelter has 25 kitten kits—complete with food, litter, milk replacement and bottles—and supplies to make 25 more kits.
“Kitten kits help residents provide temporary and accidental fostering to a litter of kittens that may have found their way to the window well or garage,” Frazier said.
For more information, people can call Winnebago County Animal Services at 815-319-4100.
Frazier said people taking care of kittens can be a great help at this time. Not only is the shelter trying to keep a lower pet population during COVID-19, but kittens are generally safer in homes as they are not exposed to germs or illnesses from other animals in the shelter.
The hope is that people will bring the kittens into the shelter to be adopted out by six to seven weeks old. By the time kittens are four months old, Frazier said the shelter has a more difficult time getting them adopted out.
Frazier said the kitten population will be increasing soon. He noted a mother cat may have three litters in one season and it only takes three to five months for the new kittens to have kittens.
The challenge in the future if restrictions continue, Frazier said, will be when there are more pets in stock such as 20-plus dogs and 40-plus cats for people to watch on videos. While it’s pretty easy to sit through a video with a few animals, it’s yet to be seen how long people will be interested in watching the longer videos in addition to the paperwork to fill out. He said the transition to in-person adoptions is something staff are continuing to discuss and plan.
“We need to balance the need to keep moving animals out with public health,” Frazier said.
