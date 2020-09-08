Southeastern Wisconsin volunteers have put their sewing skills to use during the pandemic and have so far completed about 30,000 face masks.
The Wisconsin Face Mask Warriors is the name of the all-volunteer group first begun by a nurse in Green Bay when masks were so desperately needed as COVID-19 hit that area hard.
The organization spread and also has participants in Beloit and Janesville and beyond. They join about 16,000 volunteer mask makers across the country.
Among the Warriors in Beloit using her sewing talents is Peg Bredeson.
Bredeson has since completed 4,500 colorful, cotton masks, she said.
“I look at it as my day job; I just plug along every day,” said the retired Beloit Public Library Director.
Like many who want to avoid unnecessary contact, Bredeson gets her supplies delivered.
“That makes me feel safe and that I am still contributing,” she said.
Bredeson connects with Warriors co-coordinator Molly Bussie.
Bussie, or a designated volunteer driver, drops off plastic bags full of cut fabric, elastic and thread needed to produce the masks at Bredeson’s home.
Bredeson then does the work, sets the completed products out on her porch and they then get picked up and delivered to Janesville.
In Janesville, the supplies and completed masks are stored at Maurine Braun’s home. She is the coordinator in Janesville and for several counties in southeastern Wisconsin.
Braun said she felt a loss of purpose when the COVID-19 virus hit in the spring and like many others, she had to be off work.
However, as someone who likes to sew, “I decided I would try to sew some masks,” she said. “I sewed about seven and then I ran out of material.”
Braun later hooked up with the Face Mask Warriors, was asked to be a coordinator and accepted the challenge.
“I didn’t realize it was five counties,” she said.
In all, that includes about 125 people who volunteer their efforts in her assigned zone, including Braun.
Volunteer duties are divided up and coordinated.
After acquiring material, someone will pick it up, wash the fabric (in hot water) dry and iron it. It then gets delivered back to Braun who gives it to those who do the cutting of the material and elastic. The items then come back to Braun who creates kits by putting the pieces for each mask in sealed plastic bags.
“A bin is set outside my home for people to come and get the kits and bring them back complete,” she said.
Kits also are given out in Beloit, she said.
The masks are patterned after the Leah Day or Olsen style.
Some have ties and some have elastic.
“We also had drivers who voluntarily picked up and delivered kits and dropped them off when some were afraid to leave their homes because of the virus,” she said.
Both men and women participate.
Braun keeps in contact with the volunteers via Facebook. She has only met about 10 in person, she said. Volunteers filled out online forms to participate.
“It kept me busy and gave me a sense of purpose,” Braun said of taking on the coordinator task in March.
By the time Braun took over as coordinator, most of the members of the group had been set up. Fabric and elastic for the masks were all donated by local people. If funds were donated, they were used for items such as elastic, or gas cards for the volunteer drivers, she said.
As a result, roughly 30,000 masks have been completed. They make both adult and child versions. The masks have been given to hospitals, schools, police and fire departments, churches, factories, businesses and where ever they were needed.
“It’s really amazing,” she said of the efforts that have been put forth.
While Braun still has a garage and basement full of fabric and supplies, the sewing is now slowing down.
Of her experience as the coordinator, Braun says: “It’s great to see people get together. We are all different people but we all come together for a purpose—to keep the community safe. It’s just been a wonderful experience,” she said.
While the project is slowing down, there is still more to accomplish.
“We have 4,000 masks needed right now. We will probably have them done in a couple weeks,” she said.
Bredeson said one thing she appreciates about the project is giving the masks away.
“In the beginning, masks were hard to come by. Now they are more available, but some maybe can’t afford to buy them.”
She also enjoys connecting with the other volunteers via Facebook.
“When this is over, I think we will get together,” Bredeson said.