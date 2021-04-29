BELOIT—Beloit Health System will offer two walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics next week. No appointments are necessary.
The clinics will be held from 8 a.m.—3 p.m. on May 4 and from 3—8 p.m. on May 5 in the auditorium at Beloit Memorial Hospital, 1969 W. Hart Road. People are asked to bring their insurance cards, but no one will be turned away.
Moderna vaccine will be offered to those age 18 and older.
Additional clinic dates will be announced soon. Information about the vaccine can be found on the Department of Health Services website.