BELOIT — The W.B. Kennedy Lodge No.3-Prince Hall affiliation has come a long way since 1923.
Most recently, the organization was able to acquire a new site for housing in Beloit at 2034 Liberty Ave.
And although it took several meetings, legal work, negotiations and much searching for a new site, members are grateful for the facility they now call home.
“We’re happy,” said Linda Ward, a past Grand Worthy Matron of the Eastern Star group. “There’s more room and there’s no more stairs,” she said.
For nearly a century, men and women in Beloit have participated in the freemason organization and groups involved with the W. B. Kennedy Lodge-Prince Hall affiliation.
The Beloit involvement began in 1923 when (Most Worshipful Grand Master) T. H. Samuels of the Illinois jurisdiction came to Beloit with a team trained to initiate, pass and raise 25 members into the fraternal group, according to information provided by present-day members.
For several years, members met in the Union Hall on Shore Drive, said Walter R. Knight, past master. Then in 1960, the East Side Beloit Fire Department moved out of its location at 1127 Eclipse Ave., and into a facility at 1801 Shopiere Road, according to “History of the Beloit Fire Department: 1854-1982.”
That paved the way for the W. B. Kennedy Lodge #3 to be able to move into and meet in the Eclipse Street site. The street was then renamed Prince Hall Drive after the founding father, a free African American and abolitionist who with 14 other black men were initiated into freemasonry and later organized African Lodge No.1, according to research.
The site on Prince Hall Drive was home to the Freemasons, Eastern Star, Scottish Right, the Golden Circle and more, until 2019.
However, times change and so do organization, building and industry needs.
And so it was with ABC Supply Co., Inc., located near where the lodge sat.
ABC Supply had plans to build a new central office and it needed parking space, said Walter E. Ward, an honorary Past Grand Master of the lodge and presently the secretary for the organization as well as the secretary for the Eastern Star.
Lodge members soon learned ABC Supply wanted to purchase the W.B. Kennedy Lodge building and raze it because it needed to create the parking lot.
The Freemasons formed a committee and talked with City Hall staff as well as the ABC Supply Real Estate Director. They also hired a Janesville attorney to help them with the legalities of the deal, Ward said.
Negotiations occurred and the building was finally sold for $350,000, with ABC Supply to pay for its demolition.
After lodge members vacated the building, they met temporarily in the Masonic Temple on West Grand Avenue.
The hunt was on then for a new permanent site.
“We looked at several places,” Ward said.
But at the time, not a lot of properties fit what they needed.
“Then we found this one by accident,” he said.
The owner of Dog World restaurant told him about the Liberty Avenue building as a possible location. Previously, the building had housed a book binding operation and before that Reed’s Appliance store.
Ward said they purchased the building for $275,000.
And then the remodeling work began.
Contractors were hired to do some of the work and members of the lodge also helped out. Walls came down, walls went up, painting was done, flooring was replaced, four restrooms were installed and a kitchen was completed.
A large meeting room, an office and a reception room also are in place and the parking lot was blacktopped and sealed.
The members moved into the new building in December of 2019, but then COVID-19 struck in early 2020 and they have not been able to hold monthly meetings there since then.
However, the W.B. Kennedy Lodge members have remained active. In July, they organized and participated in the Peace Walk for Justice, a peaceful demonstration in Beloit designed to raise awareness of the systemic oppression of black people, brutality, racism and economic disparities, according to a press release issued on the event.
Last year, they gave 16, $1,000 scholarships to students; four went to Beloit students. They also held a coat drive for those in need and held a rummage sale in November as a fundraiser. The lodge also gives to charities each year.
The mission of the organizations housed at the W. B. Kennedy Lodge includes to teach the principals of fraternal love, and through their fellowship serve God, family, country, neighbors and self.
Walter and Linda Ward and Walter Knight are longtime members.
They gave several reasons why they remain active with the organization.
“My main objective is to help someone,” Walter Ward said. “Church is first and then the organization. “You get a chance to help a lot of people and it makes me feel good to think I am helping someone.”
Linda Ward said she enjoys being part of the group and giving to the charities.
“We founded a unity foundation for scholarships and we’ve given out more than $145,000 in scholarships,” she said.
Walter Knight, 87, joined the W.B. Kennedy Lodge in 1954 and is the longest serving member.
When asked why he has served so long, he responded: “It fits my character.”
In the future, the lodge may open a food pantry. The new site has a large garage area at the back of the building that could one day be converted for that need, the members said.