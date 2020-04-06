MADISON—Voting is back on for today in Wisconsin, but residents will have to wait a week for the results.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court overruled Gov. Tony Evers on Monday, reinstating the April 7 election after the governor issued an executive order closing polls to in-person voting.
Less than 18 hours before polls were set to open for the April 7 primary election, Evers issued an executive order prohibiting in-person voting in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. At around 5 p.m. on Monday, the Wisconsin Supreme Court issued a 4-2 ruling in favor of reinstating the election.
In Beloit, voters will cast ballots from 7 a.m.—8 p.m. at City Hall, 100 State St., in a drive-through format. Election officials are encouraging voters to bring their own black or blue pen to use for voting.
“The City of Beloit had dedicated countless hours to ensure that the April 7 election is done as safely as possible while adhering to all legal requirements to ensure a safe election,” said Beloit Strategic Communications Director Sarah Millard. “We will be taking significant safety precautions in order to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus. While we have had a record number of absentee ballots cast in this election, we urge individuals to be patient as we serve every voter in the safest manner possible.”
In the Town of Beloit, all voting will be done at Fire Station Two, 1143 E Inman Pkwy.
Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson said Tuesday’s vote would be “a whole new experience.”
“Voting during a pandemic will be nothing like any of us have experienced before. If you go to the polls expect social distancing and longer waits than expected,” Tollefson said.
The action by Evers comes following a tumultuous week of legal appeals seeking to delay the election, with a federal judge ultimately ruling in favor of extending the deadline for absentee ballot submission.
As a result of the last minute legal wrangling, results for the election will not be available on Tuesday night.
The federal order states that election officials shall not release any unofficial results from the April 7, 2020 election until at least 4:00 p.m. April 13th, which is also the deadline for the receipt of absentee ballots. This is a critical aspect of the order which all clerks and election inspectors must comply with, according to the Wisconsin Election Commission.
The U.S. Supreme Court ordered Monday that all absentee ballots must be postmarked by April 7, but can still be receied by clerk’s offices across the state until April 13.
“Results will not be transmitted from municipalities to the County until after the April 13th deadline for receipt of absentee ballots and completion of the tally,” the order states.
On the ballot are candidates for U.S. President and Wisconsin Supreme Court, along with a host of local races including Beloit City Council, School District of Beloit Board of Education and Rock County Board of Supervisors.
Polls in Wisconsin be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
