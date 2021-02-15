BELOIT—Those with the newly-formed Beloit Learning and Activities Center to be located at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1000 Bluff St., are seeking more volunteers to help support students in distance learning and give them opportunities for socialization.
For more information people can visit www.stjohnsbeloit.com where there are enrollment forms for students and volunteers under the “events” tab. People also can follow Beloit Learning and Activities Center on Facebook or call volunteer Bill Cunningham at 608-921-5825 or email Beloitkids@gmail.com.
Cunningham, who is the St. John musician, along with community members Pam Charles and Sheryl Hengevold gathered for an interview on Monday to explain the new offering for Beloit kids.
The volunteer-run tutoring center will run in classrooms at St. John’s and is set to open March 1. Although times may change depending on student needs, the target time is 1-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Volunteers and students will be required to wear masks and be socially distanced. Lots of hand sanitizer will be available.
Students would be able to get help with homework assignments, test preparation, one-on-one learning and, perhaps, get treated to piano lessons from Cunningham. As more volunteers and their talents come on board, more opportunities will open to students such as art or voice lessons. Visiting students will also be able to work out some energy in the gym and socialize with their peers.
St. John’s Lutheran Rev. Dennis Roser said the church will provide space which can accommodate up to 200 kids as well as wifi.
Although there were 26 volunteers enlisted as of Monday, about three times as many volunteers will be needed, Charles said.
The goal is for each person to volunteer one or two hours a week.
Cunningham said the group of volunteers decided to do the project 10 days ago and had overwhelming support.
“We reached out on Facebook and within two days had more than 20 volunteers,” Cunningham said.
Cunningham volunteers could have the pleasure of helping a second grader with math lessons or helping a first grader learn the “ABCs.”
“It’s about getting kids out and together again and providing some socialization opportunities,” Charles said.
Cunningham said adults during the pandemic can still drive and get out. Those who are in distance-only learning, Cunningham said, are missing out on social development.
“These kids are captives of their families and it’s not so easy to be mobile and get together with friends,” he said.
The hope is to continue the help after the Beloit School District moves to in-person learning and after the pandemic.
“There is interest that has been expressed in continuing it for students,” Cunningham said.
For now, Cunningham is reaching out to non profit organizations such as the Beloit Boys & Girls Club to have staff get the word out to kids and their families.
Charles said the success of the center will depend upon the volunteers and students. She said it would be a great place for high school students to volunteer, and Cunningham said it would be a great experience for older folks.
Cunningham said it’s not a daycare and any unruly behaviors will not be allowed or the students won’t be allowed to attend.
“This is a learning center, not a daycare center or babysitter. Volunteers are there strictly there to teach. We expect to be a student-oriented learning center,” Cunningham said.
“There is an immediate need for kids to have a place like this and we will see where it goes from there,” Charles said.