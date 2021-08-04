JANESVILLE — Thanks to a committed team of 32 volunteers, the Cub Scout camp fires are still burning at Camp Indian Trails, 5801 N. River Road, for 330 Cub Scouts this summer.
Despite financial hardships stemming from COVID-19 and Boy Scouts of America’s financial obligations as part of a settlement with abuse survivors, volunteers have stepped forward to offer alien invasion-themed summer camps that are “out of this world” with dens being named Area 51 and The Space Invaders.
“One parent phoned in asking for ‘alien hall’ when it’s Allen Hall,” noted Indian Trails District Director Andrew Olsen.
Boy Scout and Cub Scout troops have been under increasing financial pressure. Boy Scouts of America reached an $850 million settlement with more than 60,000 victims suing over sex abuse over several decades. The organization began seeking bankruptcy protection in February 2020 to try to reach resolution of claims and create a compensation fund for victims, according to the Associated Press.
The settlement has impacted local troops financially in addition to a lack of fundraising due to the pandemic year and interruption of activities as many churches, schools and meeting places were shut down. Despite almost insurmountable challenges, those who either grew up in Scouts and/or saw children benefit from the organization sprung to action to resurrect camp.
After camps were cancelled volunteers including Sharon Mellom, Camp Director Mike Cole, Indian Trails District Chair Kelly Blada, Aaron Teche and others started planning in March and had a full lineup of archery, bottle rocket launching, nature programming and more by the summer’s start. Poisonous plants were to be identified as well as deer and turkey prints in the mud.
Because aquatics cost a lot, the groups didn’t use the pool, but are hoping to return to splashing in the future.
Mom Roxanne Klingenmeyer was thrilled with the offerings.
“We love it. The kids get to do fun stuff, and they love archery. This year staff are volunteers. This wouldn’t have happened without them,” Klingenmeyer said.
The volunteers didn’t feel too burdened with their duties ranging from kitchen duty and restroom cleanup to archery, arts and crafts and more.
“It’s such a blast; and it’s so much fun,” said volunteer Mellom. “You have all these activities and adventures and you get to share it with them.”
While in typical years Camp Indian Trails serves upwards of 600 Cub Scouts with 15 to 18 paid staff, the number of available staff this summer dropped to two. Cub Scouts are for those in elementary school grades while older kids can camp as part of Boy Scouts in a camp located in Mauston, Wis.
The responsibilities of running camp didn’t seem to deter the volunteers who used their vacation time from work to devote to activities.
“A volunteer staff is more challenging, but it is also more engaging. It created a lot of buy in,” Cole said.
Cole, who mows the 170-acre property, helps fix things and organizes activities, used the bulk of his vacation time this summer on camp. An auto technician in his other life, Cole he’s a lifelong scouter who is getting help from his wife and 17-year-old son. Cole said the activities provide bonding experiences for families and lifelong memories for scouters.
Blada, who does pharmaceutical research by day, said she saw her kids go through the program. She is impressed with how it introduces youth to careers and builds character. She noted a bug specialist and a Dane County Sheriff’s Officer with a K9 were coming to present this week. There were plans underway for a big campfire program toward the end and other surprises.
“Next year’s theme is going to be ‘under the sea,’” Cole added.
“The enthusiasm has been encouraging, and it’s helpful to know we are providing what we can to keep youth growing and healthy and building people of good citizenship and character,” Mellom said.