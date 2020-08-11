BELOIT — The Beloit Daily News Volunteer Recognition event has been rescheduled and will be held Monday, Aug. 31.
The recognition event, now in its 40th year, will take place at The Rock Bar & Grill’s outdoor pavilion, 101 Maple Ave. The event will honor Beloit’s most dedicated volunteers with a backdrop of the scenic Rock River. The Beloit Memorial High School Jazz Orchestra combo will be performing for the special occasion.
The event will not be open to the general public and is by invitation only, so best practices can be followed to assure safety factors. (See accompanying article.)
Originally, the event was set for April at the Butterfly Club, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“With the outdoor amenities and pavilion available at The Rock we believe we can host a safe outdoor event, with proper social distancing. Guests must wear masks when not eating and stay spaced 6 feet apart, with assigned seating,” said Program Coordinator Hillary Gavan. “We are confident this will provide a safe environment for our guests to enjoy a proper tribute for their admirable volunteer work.”
Sign-in registration begins at 11:30 a.m. with the program to start at noon. Each awardee and one guest will receive a complimentary box lunch. All 12 volunteers will be honored, receiving a commemorative plaque from the Beloit Daily News.
In order to practice safety, only awardees and one guest, Beloit Daily News and sponsor representatives, and Volunteer Recognition Committee members will be in attendance.
The 2019-2020 awardees are as follows: April 2019, Tracy Schoville; May 2019, Lois Ferrera; June 2019, Betty Johnston; July 2019, Marty Densch; August 2019, Dalton Hansen; September 2019, Chuck Gilbert; October 2019, Pat Wicks; November 2019, Ron Whitley; December 2019 Jim Cooper; January 2020, Wayne Crawford; February 2020, Carol Fryar; and March 2020, Tom Holmes.
The Beloit Daily News Volunteer Recognition program honors people who donate their time and talents to volunteer at area organizations, non-profits, schools, hospitals and more. The Greater Beloit community exhibits needs greater than most, and an army of volunteers has always stepped up to meet those challenges. The Beloit Daily News and its sponsoring partners believe honoring such heroes lifts their spirits and shows the community the characteristics of good role models.
To honor these selfless heroes, the Beloit Daily News recruits a committee which selects the best candidates and honors them with a monthly feature story. At the end of the year, all awardees are presented with a plaque, recognition and a complimentary meal in a special gathering. A special commemorative edition also is published for the occasion.
Sponsors for the 2020 program are: Exclusive level, Beloit Health System, Blackhawk Bank and Culver’s of Beloit; Front Page level, Mid-States Concrete, Ace Hardware and Tricor Insurance; Newsmaker level, Finley Buick GMC and United Way, Blackhawk Region.