BELOIT—On March 13, 2020 volunteer services for the Beloit Health System were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Similarly, the 2020 Volunteer Recognition event was cancelled. But the care and commitment of those volunteers continued, and appreciation for their support was evident as VIP (Volunteers In Partnership) volunteers were honored at a drive-through event on National Volunteer Day, Tuesday at the Occupational Health Center on Lee Lane in Beloit.
The drive-through area was festively decorated with balloons and signs as volunteers were greeted by Volunteer Coordinator, Zosia Lounsbury, and other department leadership as they were honored from the safety and comfort of their cars. Each volunteer received a note of appreciation, cookies, along with a gift card for use at any of the Geronimo Hospitality Group properties. Those volunteers celebrating milestone anniversaries of service with the health system also received recognition certificates and service pins.
Lounsbury reflected on the past year, sharing that Beloit Health System was able to start providing the COVID-19 vaccine to the volunteers in the beginning of January.
“This has been a very appreciated glimpse at freedom for many of them”, she said. “Some volunteers have returned doing special projects and they have brought sunshine with them. A helping hand and warm smile are just a couple of the priceless services our volunteers provide. Sometimes it’s the little things that make a huge difference.”
Tami Kellerman, Executive Director of Foundation, Marketing and Community Relations also praised the volunteers.
“The volunteers are the heart of Beloit Health System,” she said. “We would not be able to serve the community with such amazing compassion if not for our volunteers.”
Beloit Health System President and CEO Tim McKevett is equally effusive in acknowledging the VIP contributions.
“Over the last year during the COVID crisis I have never been more humbled and proud of the Health System Family’s commitment and dedication to take care of our community,” he said. “Our family includes our VIPs and without their support we would not have achieved the outstanding outcomes we have achieved for our patients”.
Beloit Health System VIPs are utilized in a variety of services at the hospital, Beloit Clinic, NorthPointe and Riverside Terrace as well as Beloit Hospice. Steve Pulkrabek, a Hospice volunteer shares his inspiration for volunteering.
“A great number of people say that once you retire you have to have a purpose in life,” he said. “Now we have the time to give back some of the skills we have developed and nurture some new relationships by developing a new purpose in helping others.”
As Volunteer Coordinator, Lounsbury notes that the volunteers have been missed, and felt the drive through recognition was a wonderful way to stay connected, and offer a personal “Thank You”.
A recent survey of current volunteers indicates that most are eager to return to their regular duties. Lounsbury also shared that opportunities for service are available for new volunteers interested in joining the VIPs.
“Beloit Health System would like to thank our volunteers for their patience and commitment during this challenging time,” Lounsbury said. “We value the unique contributions volunteers bring to our mission. Beloit Health System is Better Together, and we can’t wait to all be together again. We appreciate our volunteers’ gifts of time, energy and enthusiastic support, and we look forward to their return.”