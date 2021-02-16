Some health systems in the Stateline Area have altered COVID-19 visitor restrictions as new cases and hospitalizations for the region remain low compared to past months.
In Beloit, the Beloit Health System amended its visitor policy due to a sustained downward trend of COVID-19 hospitalization rates in the Rock County area. According to the Rock County Public Health Department, a total of 11 hospitalizations were reported across Rock County hospitals on Tuesday.
The new guidelines for visitors of those wishing to spend time with family or friends receiving in-patient care took effect on Tuesday. Between the hours of 11 a.m. and 8 p.m., one support person per non-COVID-19 inpatient hospitalization is permitted. One visitor will also be allowed for emergency department or immediate care; for patients having ambulatory surgery; those having outpatient procedures and those receiving intensive care unit (ICU) care.
Two visitors per hospitalization for pediatric cases will remain in place. Pregnant mothers in labor or recently out of labor are allowed one visitor per hospitalization. For end of life and critical care situations, visitors will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis by a health care team at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
Staff and hospital patients are not permitted to provide oversight to visitors who cannot care for themselves. Visitors should refrain from bringing any items (e.g. person, food, beverage, flowers, etc.) to a patient, unless medically necessary. All visitors must be screened at the front entrance and pass a health screening process to enter the facility. All visitors and patients will be required to wear a mask.
Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville spokesperson Trish Reed said the health system was “{span}evaluating plans and adjustments will be made soon” to visitor guidelines. {/span}
A spokesperson for SSM St. Mary’s Hospital in Janesville said Tuesday the hospital’s restrictions remained in place and were unchanged.
In Rockford, SwedishAmerican also updated its visitor policy on Tuesday with similar guidelines in place for Beloit and Janesville, with one visitor for most cases and two visitors for pediatric cases. Visitor restrictions remain in place for COVID-19 patients.