Over 500 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Rock County since Nov. 8 as virus transmission in the Stateline Area continues to remain high, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data shows.
A total of 530 new cases have been reported in Rock County over the last seven days as the county reports a 10.18% test positivity rate over that time period. A total of 73.4% of people over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The case rate in Rock County currently sits at 324 cases per 100,000 residents as 24 new hospital admissions due to COVID-19 were reported over the last seven days. As of Monday, 20,699 cases and 226 virus-related deaths were reported in Rock County as an estimated 901 cases remain active, Rock County Public Health Department data shows.
In Wisconsin, 21,574 new cases and 137 additional virus-related deaths were reported over the last seven days, CDC data shows. The state has a positivity rate of between 10% and 14.9% over that seven-day time period as 68.7% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Winnebago County, Illinois reported 1,139 new cases and fewer than 10 additional virus-related deaths over the last seven days, according to CDC data. The county has a test positivity rate of 8.4% as 61.8% of people ages 13 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In the seven days time period, 74 additional hospitalizations were reported in Winnebago County. The county’s case rate is 403 cases per 100,000 residents.
In Illinois, 22,600 new cases and 154 additional virus-related deaths were reported over the last seven days, CDC data shows. The state has a positivity rate of between 3% and 4.9% over that seven-day time period as 71.7% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Municipal data typically updated on Mondays by the health department in Rock County was not updated as of press time, with a note on the county’s virus tracking website saying the municipal data would be updated on Tuesday, Nov. 16.