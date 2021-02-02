Rock County reported 29 new COVID-19 cases and one additional virus-related death on Tuesday, according to Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data.
A total of 13,882 cases and 145 deaths have been recorded in Rock County since the pandemic began in the spring. A total of 68,992 negative tests have been completed, along with 13,142 recoveries as an estimated 535 active cases remain in the county.
As of Tuesday, 25% of tests in the county were positive as the statewide seven-day test positivity average is now 5.1%.
A total of 22 hospitalizations in Rock County were reported as of Tuesday, an increase of four admissions from Monday, Feb. 1.
As of Tuesday, Dane County reported 38,085 cases and 251 deaths; Green County reported 2,744 cases and 13 deaths; and Walworth County reported 8,623 cases and 119 deaths, DHS data shows.
Across Wisconsin, 1,095 cases and 40 deaths were reported on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 544,260 cases and 5,937 deaths.
Statewide hospitalizations increased by 123 admissions on Tuesday as 24,460 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have been reported to date.
Wisconsin has a recovery rate of 95.6% as an estimated 17,809 cases remain active.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Winnebago County added 66 new cases and no additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing the countywide total to 27,357 cases and 401 deaths. The county has an average test positivity rate of 4.7%.
On Tuesday, Boone County reported 5,739 cases and 71 deaths; DeKalb County reported 7,868 cases and 102 deaths; Ogle County reported 4,810 cases and 67 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 3,764 cases and 65 deaths, IDPH data shows.
Across Illinois, IDPH reported 2,304 new cases and 47 additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,130,917cases and 19,306 deaths. The statewide seven-day test positivity rate is 4.9% and the recovery rate of 98%.
There have been 27,027,347 COVID-19 cases reported in the United States and 457,856 deaths have been attributed to the virus since the pandemic began, according to the CDC COVID Tracker website..