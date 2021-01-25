Beloit and Janesville combined reported fewer than 200 new COVID-19 cases since last week, as infection rates continue to decline in both Illinois and Wisconsin.
On Monday, the State of Illinois announced that Region One, that includes Winnebago County, could move from Tier One mitigations to Phase 4 of reopening, a sign of further easing of restrictions on the state. The announcement means the region’s test positivity is equal to or less than 6.5% and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) bed availability is greater than or equal to 20% for three straight days.
This marks the first time since September that Region One was in the Phase Four stage of reopening. Below is a list of various changes in the COVID-19 restrictions:
Restaurants and Bars
• Indoor dining now permitted for parties of up to 10 people
• Seated areas should be arranged so that tables allow for 6 feet between parties; impermeable barriers may be installed between booths which are less than 6 feet apart
Retail
• Continue capacity limit of no more than 50% occupancy
Personal Care
• Continue capacity limit of no more than 50% occupancy
Indoor/Outdoor Recreation
• Reopening select indoor recreation facilities (e.g., bowling alleys, skating rinks); indoor playgrounds and trampoline parks should remain closed
• Indoor recreation to operate at lesser of 50 customers or 50% of facility capacity
Museums
• Capacity limit of no more than 25% occupancy
• Guided tours should be limited to 50 or fewer people per group
Meetings and Events
• Limit to the lesser of 50 people or 50% of room capacity
• Multiple groups may meet in the same facility if they are socially distanced and in separate rooms
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported Winnebago County added 47 new cases and one additional death on Monday, bringing the countywide total to 26,813 cases and 386 deaths. The county has an average test positivity rate of 6.1%.
The Winnebago County Health Department reported 50 patients in Rockford area hospitals are being treated for COVID-19 as of Monday.
On Monday, Boone County reported 5,665 cases and 68 deaths; DeKalb County reported 7,699 cases and 92 deaths; Ogle County reported 4,719 cases and 65 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 3,646 cases and 58 deaths, IDPH data shows.
Across Illinois, IDPH reported 2,944 cases and 49 additional deaths on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 1,104,763 cases and 18,798 deaths. The statewide seven-day test positivity rate is 5.8% and the recovery rate of 98%.
Meanwhile, Rock County reported 30 new COVID-19 cases and no additional virus-related deaths on Monday, according to Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data.
A total of 13,565 cases and 136 deaths have been recorded in Rock County since the pandemic began in the spring. A total of 68,073 negative tests have been completed, along with 12,756 recoveries as an estimated 673 active cases remain in the county.
As of Monday, 24% of tests in the county were positive as the statewide seven-day test positivity average is now 6.1%.
A total of 24 hospitalizations in Rock County were reported as of Monday.
Beloit and Janesville reported a combined total of 199 new COVID-19 cases since Jan. 19, according to municipal data updated Monday by the Rock County Public Health Department.
In Beloit, 88 new COVID-19 cases were recorded since Jan. 19, bringing the citywide total to 4,570 cases. A total of 21,768 negative tests have been reported in the city and 4,282 residents have recovered, an increase of 207 negative tests and 93 recoveries since last week.
The top age groups contracting the virus in Beloit include: ages 25 to 34—17%; and ages 15 to 24—17%, according to the latest data.
In Janesville, 111 cases were reported since Jan. 19 as 5,759 cases have been reported citywide. A total of 29,842 negative tests have been reported as 5,426 people have recovered, an increase of 507 negative tests and 168 recoveries since last week. The top age groups contracting the virus in Janesville are: ages 25 to 34—18% and ages 15 to 24— 17%.
In outlying Rock County communities, Clinton reported 422 cases; Edgerton reported 875 cases; Evansville reported 612 cases; Milton reported 816 cases and there were 536 cases confirmed in unincorporated parts of the county.
As of Monday, Dane County reported 37,285 cases and 229 deaths; Green County reported 2,623 cases and 12 deaths; and Walworth County reported 8,483 cases and 116 deaths, DHS data shows.
Across Wisconsin, 946 cases and eight deaths were reported on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 533,917 cases and 5,699 deaths.
Statewide hospitalizations increased by 56 admissions on Monday as 23,748 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have been reported to-date.
Wisconsin has a recovery rate of 94.8% as an estimated 22,041 cases remain active.