ROCKTON — “He took Rockton into the 21st century, but he kept it with 20th century values. It’s a friendly, accepting and safe community. The hallmark of Dale’s leadership have been consistency, vision and his approach-ability.”
That’s what South Beloit Mayor Ted Rehl said about his friend and Rockton Village President Dale Adams.
Adams, 76, has announced he will not run in the April election as it’s time to retire and let someone else step into the position. Adams said trustees John Peterson and Dave Winters have both submitted papers and are running for village president. He said either one would do an outstanding job.
“Experience counts,” Adams said.
Adams said he hopes the village is in better shape than when he stepped into the job 20 years ago. A strong believer in longevity, Adams said he was glad to give stability and commitment to the village for two decades as he watched some communities and boards struggle with a revolving door of leaders.
Adams said when he first ran for village president, there had been some issues with the former village president and police chief as business was waning. Adams had served as village trustee for three terms since 1989 and decided it was time to step up to help. He had retired as a construction superintendent with Rockford Blacktop after 37 years and was running an aerial advertising business.
Adams said the village had suffered for some years after the fires at the former Wagon Wheel Resort and Beloit Corporation went bankrupt. The Sonoco site, the home of a former paper mill, was determined to be a contaminated site and was abandoned.
“A series of events hurt Rockton and its employment and tourism,” he said.
After he was elected village president in 2001, he said he and other community members started to work on a new logo and mission “heritage, history and pride” as they worked to bolster community spirit and spur economic development.
Adams was hopeful with a defined downtown area, historical assets such as the Macktown settlement and the Rock River going through the downtown, the village was poised for success. Adams said he and other leaders wanted to focus more on bringing in business than residential development.
“The houses would come, and we didn’t want to overload the school district. We worked with the schools. We wanted controlled growth and sales tax dollars rather than property tax dollars,” Adams said.
When he first got into office, Adams recalled how Winnebago County ran Rockton’s sewer district.
“If something went wrong, we had to call the county. We ran our own water and we wanted to run our own sewer treatment,” he said.
A state law had to be changed in the early 2000s which eventually resulted in the Rockton Sanitary District.
Walmart, which opened in Rockton in 2007, was followed by Blain’s Farm & Fleet, establishing a strong Rockton Road retail corridor. Remediation commenced on the Sonoco site and Chemtool moved into the abandoned Beloit Corporation building which brought in 400 jobs to the village.
Despite his business wins, Adams said his most memorable experiences were being part of setting up the Rockton Athletic Fields where kids in Rockton could have a place to play football, baseball and soccer. He also helped local leaders usher in Stateline Mass Transit, providing public transportation services between the Rockford and Beloit transit systems.
Old Settlers Day was a great success over the years as was the music in the park events on Wednesdays. Although the pandemic cancelled the two events, Adams said organizers are planning for 2021.
As Adams nears retirement, he said he is planning to spend more time and travel with wife, Vickie. The two have five grown children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Adams said he may continue to lend his services to the Board of Illinois Municipal League as well.
“I am semi-involved with the Lions Club and might spend some time at the library,” he said.
Rehl said Adams was a great mentor to him and taught him valuable lessons about public service.
“Saying no isn’t necessarily a bad thing. It doesn’t have to be bad for the listener or the asker,” Rehl said.
Rehl said Adams gave him lots of guidance on the role of a village board being proactive with policy but letting their department heads do their jobs.
“He is quick witted and firm in his decisions. You have no doubt where he stands,” Rehl said
Most of all, Rehl has enjoyed watching Adams’ vision for Rockton come to fruition with more business as well as a great overall atmosphere.
“The downtown has grown and evolved. He had a vision for this village that is full of shops, restaurants and an inviting place where people could come,” he said.
“It has reached that level and maintained it for many years. You can only blame one thing, good leadership. Rockton is flourishing, and you have to give credit where credit is due,” Rehl said.