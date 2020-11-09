While there aren’t as many in-person veterans’ ceremonies this year due to COVID-19, the community is finding an array of ways to commemorate Veterans Day.
The Beloit Historical Society is offering a Veterans Day self-guided tour through Eastlawn Cemetery, 2200 Milwaukee Road.
A booklet commemorates the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II and recognizes Beloit natives who served in the war. A map of Eastlawn Cemetery is included and shows where veterans are buried.
Residents can acquire booklets by mail or through curbside pickup at the historical society, 845 Hackett St. Booklets are available with a donation to the society. To order a booklet or for more information, call 608-365-7835, email info@beloit historicalsociety.com or visit beloithistoricalsociety.com.
In Clinton, American Legion Post 440 will hold a ceremony at 11:11 a.m. Wednesday at the monument on the corner of Allen Street and County X. A Veterans Day dinner is planned for 6 p.m. at the Butterfly Club, 5246 E. County X.
The Orfordville American Legion, 3913 Highway 213, will be putting up flags in the Memorial Park next to the American Legion, and a short video will be posted on its Facebook group page and YouTube. The video won’t be posted until the morning of Veterans Day, according to Communications Officer Allen Morris.
“Flags typically go up at 7 a.m. and come down late afternoon. This is all weather dependent as well. And yes, we do accept help putting them up and taking them down from the public or if people want to just come and watch or observe the flags,” Morris said.
VFW Post 2306, 2711 S. Afton Road, served a free meal to veterans on Sunday, Nov. 8, according to Commander Ed Robbins.
Kinnikinnick School (Roscoe) teacher Lindsay Stock students will be participating in a spirit week to raise money for VetsRoll.
“On Veterans Day, normally we invite local veterans to be a guest at our school assembly, which is then followed by lunch. This year, however, I will be sharing a slideshow with teachers so that we are able to have an assembly-like presentation in each class,” Stock said.
South Beloit School District Superintendent Scott Fisher said Clark and Riverview school students will make cards for veterans who are in Hospice care.