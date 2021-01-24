BELOIT — Beloit Health System will begin vaccinating those 65 and older starting on Tuesday, as the next phase in the critical rollout of COVID-19 immunizations gets underway across Wisconsin.
All vaccines will be administered at the auditorium at Beloit Memorial Hospital and be by appointment only. If you are an established patient at BHS, you are encouraged to use the MyHealth patient portal at beloithealthsystem.org/myhealth. If you are not a patient of BHS, call the vaccine phone line at 608-364-5663 to make your appointment.
“This is a vital next phase for battling the pandemic. As COVID-19 has more severe consequences in older adults, prioritizing this population is a direct effort to best protect our most at-risk patients. We will continue to keep you informed as we are eager to serve the entire community, said BHS CEO Tim McKevett.
Vaccines will be offered on the following dates:
Jan. 26 1:30—4:30 p.m.
Jan. 28 10 a.m.—1 p.m.
Jan. 30 6:30 a.m.—9 p.m.
Jan. 31 6:30 a.m.—9 p.m.
Feb. 6 6:30 a.m.—9 p.m.
Feb. 7 6:30 a.m.—2:30 p.m.
Additional vaccine clinic dates will be announced in the coming weeks, the health system release said.
Meanwhile, the Wisconsin National Guard will assist the Rock County Health Department and Blackhawk Technical College in administering the remaining vaccinations for frontline health care workers and other essential personnel like police and EMS.
From Jan. 26 through Jan. 29, approximately 900 vaccine doses will be given out. The vaccination event is by-appointment only and those eligible must fill out the Phase 1A vaccination form in advance.
A direct link to the vaccination form that is required ahead of Phase 1A appointments at Blackhawk Technical College is available at forms.gle/upFZd7RHATRBW1j7A.
The health department has also established a vaccine hotline at 608-352-6727 to assist residents.
The national guard will return several weeks later to administer the second dose of the vaccine.