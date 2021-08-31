Vaccination rates in Rock County have marginally increased for nearly the last eight weeks as Stateline Area public health officials in both Wisconsin and Illinois say they continue to monitor federal guidance related to vaccine booster shots and additional COVID-19 immunizations.
Since July 11, 11,806 vaccinations have been administered in Rock County, with weekly vaccination rates increased slowly over time. Since July 11, between 1,300 and 1,900 doses were administered each week.
But the figures remain far lower when compared to vaccination rates seen last spring. At its peak, Rock County administered 9,854 doses the week of April 4, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data shows.
To date, a total of 53.9% of the total population in Rock County have received one vaccine dose while 50.4% of all county residents are fully vaccinated. That figure increases slightly when ineligible people are removed from vaccine numbers as 61.8% of eligible residents in Rock County received one dose and 60.5% of eligible residents have completed vaccination.
But Beloit’s vaccination rate lags behind the state and county average as 41.3% of all Beloit residents have received at least one vaccination dose. In the Town of Beloit, 62.8% of residents have received at least one shot. Beloit’s vaccination rate is far lower than Janesville’s of 56.7%, DHS data shows.
Currently, third COVID-19 vaccine doses are only available to people who are moderately or severely immunocompromised.
Rock County Public Health Department Communications Specialist Jessica Turner said the health department was still waiting on federal guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding booster vaccinations for the general public.
“Some of the variables they are working to determine include whether booster doses are needed, whether they will be effective in increasing protection, and whether they will be effective in providing additional protection against the delta variant,” Turner said.
Those seeking initial vaccination or further vaccination in Rock County are asked to visit www.Rockcountyshot.com.
In Winnebago County, Illinois, health department staff said contacts with individuals on its vaccine registry who self-selected that they were immunocompromised will be contacted regarding setting up a third vaccination appointment. Those who registered with the Winnebago County Health Department (WCHD) but did not mark immunocompromised or their healthcare conditions have changed since they received their first series, edits can be made by visiting www.winnebagohealth.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_bNiPdMY5AGJnpGK
Those who have not registered with WCHD, can do so by visiting www.winnebagohealth.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_9tVVc8oG1EFpL4V or contact a healthcare provider.
Winnebago Health Department representative Cynthia Hall said the county was “anticipating” booster doses to be recommended on Sept. 20 pending Food and Drug Administration (FDA) evaluation and CDC recommendation.
“These will be given to those who have received both doses of Pfizer or Moderna—at least 8 months after their second dose,” Hall said. “More details will be posted on our website and Facebook pages as they become available.”
In Winnebago County, 262,455 vaccine doses have been administered representing 45.64% of the total county population. In the last seven days, the county has administered an average of 542 new doses as of Monday, Aug. 30, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) data shows.
Health officials also cautioned the public to understand the difference between booster vaccinations and a third, additional vaccination. Additional doses are designed to potentially give more protection to those whose original immune response did not provide sufficient protection against COVID-19. Booster doses, if determined they are needed, would be a spike in protection in individuals who had sufficient protection against the virus but the protection waned over time.