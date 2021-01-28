JANESVILLE—Health systems appear to have paused COVID-19 vaccine rollout to school district staff following changes to guidance by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
DHS changed guidance that states teachers and child care staff will be eligible for the vaccine starting on March 1.
This follows initial rollout of vaccine to some school district employees who were previously eligible to receive doses.
Beloit Health System spokesperson Megan Goggin said the health system was focused on vaccinating those 65 and older and those in the 1A vaccination group that includes first responders, medical workers and some frontline essential workers.
“As soon as the state provides more guidance, and we receive allocation of the vaccine, we stand ready to meet the needs of the community,” Goggin said.
School District of Beloit Spokesperson Monica Krysztopa said 340 district staff members have received the vaccine in the school district.
“This does include our 1A eligible staff who were vaccinated in January,” Krysztopa said, adding that the district does not track staff who did not choose to be vaccinated.
In Janesville, Mercyhealth spokesperson Trish Reed said the health system postponed vaccine rollout to K-12 school districts due to the changed DHS guidance.
“We still have vaccine available. DHS has prioritized age 65 and older so we shifted our available vaccine supply to patients based on age in the 75 and older age group,” Reed said. “We’ll then move to 65 and older. We continue to offer vaccine to health care workers as well.”
On Jan. 20, DHS announced Phase 1B that previously included all K-12 teachers and staff but was changed on Jan. 26 to clarify that educators and child care staff would be eligible for the vaccine on March 1. The updated guidance also said those enrolled in Medicaid long-term care plans, some public-facing essential workers, non-front-line essential health care workers and residents and staff in shared housing situations would be eligible.
