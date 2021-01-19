MADISON — The first rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine for the general public is slated to start next week as Wisconsin residents ages 65 and older can get inoculated, according to an announcement made Tuesday by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
Public health officials announced that elderly residents are now eligible to get vaccinated starting Jan. 25.
But demand still far outweighs supply of the vaccine as there are over 700,000 Wisconsin residents 65 and older compared to the state receiving a mere 70,000 vaccine first-doses per week from the federal government.
The rollout of the latest vaccination phase is expected to occur over the next three to four months, according to DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk
“It will take some time to reach everyone in this age group,” Van Dijk said. “This is the most significant public health undertaking of our lifetime. Simply put, it’s going to take us a long time unless we see more vaccines from the federal government.”
That outreach is expected to be complicated and the state expects to rely heavily on local health systems for assisting in reaching all residents over the age of 65.
Van Dijk urged residents visit the DHS website for more information, and also urging residents to sign up for the weekly vaccine newsletter that provides rolling insight on the state’s vaccination push.
For those without internet access or for those who might be less-than tech-savvy, Van Dijk said outreach would fall to key partners who work with those over 65.
“We will work closely with key stakeholders and we will be reaching out to the Association of Retired Persons, the Aging and Disability Resource Center and senior centers across our state to ensure that all residents are aware about the vaccine,” Van Dijk said.
Officials at DHS recommend that residents contact their local health care provider or health department for finding out how to get the vaccine.
In the coming weeks, Van Dijk said DHS would establish a central online portal to allow for resident registration for vaccine and all resources associated with COVID-19 immunization.
Van Dijk said DHS was informed by the federal government to expect a “stable supply” of vaccine shipments “for the next three-to-four weeks.”
“There’s nothing to indicate that we are going to have a huge new supply of vaccine anytime soon,” Van Dijk said.
Since Dec. 14, a total of 248,185 vaccine doses have been administered to Wisconsin frontline workers, including 40,545 second-vaccine doses. Mobile vaccination teams launched last week around the state to begin vaccine distribution to police and fire personnel.