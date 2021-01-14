ROCK COUNTY—Over 6,600 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Rock County as of Wednesday, according to data updated on Thursday by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
A total of 6,682 vaccine doses have been administered in Rock County, DHS data shows. Across Wisconsin, 195,152 vaccine doses have been administered as 607,650 doses have been allocated and 373,100 doses have been shipped. A breakdown of the vaccines given show 127,174 are Pfizer vaccines and 67,976 are Moderna vaccines.
Rock County reported 73 new COVID-19 cases and one additional virus-related deaths on Thursday, DHS data shows.
A total of 13,041 cases and 127 deaths have been recorded in Rock County since the pandemic began in the spring. A total of 66,582 tests have come back negative. There have been 12,081 recoveries and an estimated 833 active cases in the county.
As of Wednesday, 31% of tests in the county were positive as the statewide seven-day test positivity average is now 8.9%.
A total of 36 hospitalizations in Rock County due to COVID-19 were reported as of Thursday, down from 38 admissions across the county on Wednesday.
As of Thursday, Dane County reported 35,987 cases and 218 deaths; Green County reported 2,506 cases and 10 deaths; and Walworth County reported 8,267 cases and 107 deaths, DHS data shows.
Across Wisconsin, 2,712 cases and 42 deaths were reported on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 515,982 cases and 5,290 deaths.
Statewide hospitalizations increased by 99 admissions on Wednesday as 22,804 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have been reported to-date.
Wisconsin has a recovery rate of 93.6% as an estimated 27,862 cases remain active.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported Winnebago County added 128 new cases and two additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the countywide total to 25,854 cases and 369 deaths.
As of Thursday, Boone County reported 5,470 cases and 65 deaths; DeKalb County reported 7,281 cases and 86 deaths; Ogle County reported 4,535 cases and 63 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 3,467 cases and 54 deaths, IDPH data shows.
Across Illinois, IDPH reported 6,652 cases and 88 additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 1,052,682 cases and 17,928 deaths. The statewide seven-day test positivity rate is 8% and the recovery rate of 98%.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a total of 23.19 million cases and 386,577 deaths have been reported in the U.S.