JANESVILLE—The Wisconsin National Guard and the Rock County Public Health Department are partnering with Woodman's in Janesville to host a Community Vaccine Clinic from 10 a.m.—4 p.m.on Saturday.This event will be held in the parking lot of the Janesville Woodman's store, at 2819 N. Lexington Drive.Additionally, AMI Expeditionary Healthcare will be providing vaccines at the VFW Beloit Corn Boil from noon—5 p.m. on Sunday. This event will be at 2711 S. Afton Road, Beloit.These clinics will be offering the Pfizer vaccine (two doses) for those ages 12 and up, and the Johnson & Johnson (one dose) vaccine for those ages 18 and up.