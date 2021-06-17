CLINTON—The Wisconsin National Guard and the Rock County Public Health Department are partnering with The DeLong Company to host a Community Vaccine Clinic on Saturday.
The vaccine clinic will be held from 10 a.m.—4 p.m. in the parking lot of the DeLong Company, 601 Delco Drive, Clinton.
There is no cost to participate, no documentation or insurance is required, and no appointment is necessary. Pre-registration is available at vaccinate.wi.gov. Transportation assistance can be arranged by calling 211.
This Clinton Community Vaccine Clinic will be offering the Pfizer vaccine (two doses) for those ages 12 and up, and the Johnson & Johnson (one dose) vaccine for those ages 18 and up. Second doses for participants receiving the Pfizer vaccine will be available at DeLong on July 10.
Christ Lutheran Church will be selling brats during the event from 10am to 2pm to benefit Homes 4 Vets.
For additional details, please phone 608-352-6727.