BELOIT—A community vaccine clinic will be held from 11 a.m.—1 p.m. today, July 14 at Hackett Elementary School, 625 Eighth St.
The Rock County Public Health Department is partnering with The School District of Beloit to host the clinic.
There is no cost, no documentation or insurance is required, and no appointment is necessary. Transportation assistance may also be arranged by calling 211.
This clinic will be offering the Pfizer vaccine (two doses) for those ages 12 and up, and the Johnson & Johnson (one dose) vaccine for those ages 18 and up. Participants receiving the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be able to return to this same location on Aug. 4 from 11 a.m.—1 p.m. to receive the second dose.
For additional details or assistance, please phone 608-352-6727.