BELOIT - SSM Health is partnering with the Downtown Beloit Association for a mobile vaccine clinic during the sidewalk sales from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. on Friday in the 300 block of East Grand Avenue.

Vaccines are free and available to all community members ages 12 and older.

Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

No ID or insurance are required.

