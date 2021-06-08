BELOIT—Beloit Health System will offer the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and older during a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 3—7 p.m. Thursday at the auditorium at Beloit Memorial Hospital, 1969 W. Hart Road.
The vaccine is being administered at no cost to the patient. Please bring an insurance card. A parent or legal guardian must accompany anyone under the age of 18 to sign the consent waiver form on site. The return dose vaccine clinic (second dose) will be held on July 1.
If you are an established patient at Beloit Health System, appointments can be made online using the adolescent’sMyHealth patient portal at beloithealthsystem.org/myhealth. Or, you may call our dedicated vaccine phone line Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.—5 p.m. at 608-364-5663 to make your appointment.