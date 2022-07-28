JANESVILLE—The community-based vaccine clinic hosted by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and operated by AMI Expeditionary Healthcare will transition to a mobile-only clinic in Rock County at the end of July.
The clinic at 1900 Center Ave., Janesville will remain in operation until Saturday. Sites and dates for mobile clinics will be announced as they are offered. Information will be available on the Rock County Public Health Department’s website and social media accounts.
Through Saturday, Rock County residents who would like to get vaccinated or receive booster shots are encouraged to take advantage of this free community service. Pre-registration is available at vaccinate.wi.gov or by calling 844-684-1064. Walk-ins also are welcome.
Hours through Saturday are:
Tuesdays 11 a.m.—5 p.m.
Fridays 11 a.m.—5 p.m.
Saturdays 11 a.m.—3 p.m.
The Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J vaccines are all available at this clinic. Booster doses are available for anyone who qualifies. There is no cost and no documentation or insurance is required. Everyone ages 6 months and older are welcome, however children under 18 years of age require parental consent and should be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Free rides are available by calling 211.
To explore other Rock County options for vaccination, now and going forward, we encourage Rock County residents to visit the Rock County Public Health Department’s website for COVID-19 information.
As always, please continue to wash your hands with soap and water, stay home if you are sick, and get vaccinated to protect yourself, your families, and your friends. Please also continue to test if exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 or if you have been in close contact with anyone who has COVID-19, and then follow quarantine guidelines while you wait for your results. Follow isolation guidelines if you test positive.
Staying up to date on vaccinations, wearing a mask and distancing in areas where transmission is likely to be high or there are individuals at high risk of becoming severely ill, staying home when sick, and testing to prevent spread to others remain our best protections against increased disease activity.