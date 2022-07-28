01STOCK_VACCINE

JANESVILLE—The community-based vaccine clinic hosted by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and operated by AMI Expeditionary Healthcare will transition to a mobile-only clinic in Rock County at the end of July.

The clinic at 1900 Center Ave., Janesville will remain in operation until Saturday. Sites and dates for mobile clinics will be announced as they are offered. Information will be available on the Rock County Public Health Department’s website and social media accounts.