Over 600,000 people in Wisconsin have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series as over 1 million Illinois residents are fully immunized against the virus, according to public health agencies in both states.
In Rock County, 30,214 first-doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, along with 18,991 second-doses. A total of 18.5% of the county’s overall population has received at least one dose of the vaccine and 11.6% of residents have completed vaccination, an increase of 2% from March 2.
Across Wisconsin, a total of 1,739,995 vaccine doses have been administered as of Tuesday, including 613,542 people (10.5%) who have received both vaccine doses.
Meanwhile, Rock County reported nine new COVID-19 cases and two additional virus-related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the countywide total to 14,494 cases and 161 virus-related deaths. A total of 14,168 county residents have recovered from COVID-19 as an estimated 165 cases remain active, the Rock County Public Health Department reports.
A total of four hospitalizations for COVID-19 across Rock County hospitals were reported as of Tuesday.
Statewide, Wisconsin reported 463 new cases and 29 additional deaths on Tuesday. In total, 567,334 cases and 6,510 deaths have been recorded in Wisconsin since the start of the pandemic. Hospitalizations increased by 70 admissions on Tuesday, bringing the running total to 26,554 hospitalizations since March of 2020. Wisconsin has a seven-day test positivity rate of 2.2%.
Across the state line, a total of 67,435 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Winnebago County, according to Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) vaccine data. A total of 20,556 people have completed vaccination in Winnebago County, representing 7.24% of the county’s population.
Statewide, 3,463,150 vaccines have been administered as 1,194,320 people have completed vaccination (9.37% of the total Illinois population).
In terms of cases, Winnebago County reported six new cases and no additional virus-related deaths, bringing the countywide total to 28,357 cases and 440 deaths due to COVID-19.
Illinois reported 1,510 new cases and 16 additional virus-related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,201,027 cases and 20,781 deaths since last year. The state has a weekly test positivity average of 2.7%.
Nationwide, a total of 29,069,985 cases and 524,550 deaths have been reported, according to the CDC Data Tracker website. Over 61 million people have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, including 32.1 million who have been fully vaccinated, CDC data shows.