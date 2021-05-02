Nearly 50% of all people eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Rock County have received at least one dose, vaccination public health data published on Sunday shows.
A total of 49.5% of Rock County eligible residents who are 16 or older have received one dose and 37% of eligible people have completed vaccination.
Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) vaccine data shows that 40.6% of all county residents (66,276 people) have received one vaccine dose and 29.3% of all residents (47,886 people) have completed vaccination.
Rock County Public Health Department previously said that around 2% of people who received one shot have yet to return for a second dose, which is lower than the 8 to 10% national average for missed second dose appointments.
Meanwhile, Rock County reported 19 new cases and no additional virus-related deaths on Sunday, bringing the countywide total to 15,816 cases and 168 deaths since March of 2020.
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 increased slightly from past weeks as 22 patients in Rock County are being treated for the virus, as of April 29, the day most recent data was available from the Rock County Public Health Department. On April 22, a total of 9 COVID-19 patients were receiving care at local hospitals.
As of May 1, it is estimated there are 449 active cases in the county as 15,180 people have recovered from the virus, health department data shows.
Across Wisconsin, 405 new cases were reported, bringing the statewide total to 599,227 cases and 6,839 deaths. The state has a recovery rate of 97.4% and a seven-day test positivity rate of 2.9%, the lowest rate since March 31.
In Winnebago County, Illinois, 79 new cases and one additional virus-related death were reported on Sunday, bringing the countywide total to 32,381 cases and 469 deaths.
The county reports that 186,410 vaccines have been administered. A total of 30.42% of residents in Winnebago County are fully-vaccinated.
On Sunday, Illinois reported an increase o 1,860 cases and 27 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 1,339,728 cases and 22,019 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
Statewide vaccine data shows that 9,393,137 doses have been given in Illinois and a total of 32.27% of the state’s population (4,110,924 people) completed vaccination.