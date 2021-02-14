COVID-19 vaccination rates in Illinois and Wisconsin continue to slowly rise, as Wisconsin announced Sunday that over 239,000 residents had completed the two-shot vaccination, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
As of Sunday, 239,442 people have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, representing 4.1% of the state’s overall population, DHS data shows. A total of 707,966 people have received at least one dose of vaccine, representing 12.2% of the Wisconsin population.
In Illinois, the Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 1.78 million residents had received at least one dose of vaccine, and 414,301 residents are now fully vaccinated. Those who have completed the vaccine represent 3.25% of the state’s population.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced last week that those under the age of 65 with pre-existing health conditions are eligible for the vaccine due to increased supply. But that new qualifier was for health departments that “have substantially completed their existing phase 1b population.”
In Winnebago County, the health department said it is working around a shortage of Moderna vaccines that caused some vaccination clinics to postpone immunizations last week. The health department said it had not received an anticipated allotment of 5,000 vaccines last week, while IDPH contended the county did not resubmit its vaccine order.
Winnebago County Health Department Director Sandra Martell said current vaccine supply could not cover all who are eligible.
“The Winnebago County Health Department appreciates the advocacy from our community, including the media, elected officials, and others regarding the shortage of the Moderna vaccine for the week,” Martell said. “We have been in contact with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and have resubmitted the order for Moderna as advised by IDPH. They will ship the vaccine when it becomes available. The Pfizer order for the week had been received as shared at the press briefing. We will provide an update when the Moderna vaccine order is received.”
Meanwhile, Rock County reported 31 new COVID-19 cases and no virus-related deaths on Sunday, DHS data shows.
Rock County has reported a total of 14,171 COVID-19 cases and 150 deaths since the pandemic began. A total of 70,741 negative tests have been reported, DHS reports.
Local data shows 13,620 patients have recovered from the virus. There were an estimated 400 active cases in the county. Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 were at 10 patients in Rock County. As of Feb. 9, a total of 21,551 vaccines have been administered in Rock County.
As of Sunday, Dane County reported 39270 cases and 264 deaths; Green County reported 2,971 cases and 16 deaths; and Walworth County reported 8,5737 cases and 124 deaths, DHS data shows.
Across Wisconsin, 503 new cases and one additional deaths were reported on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 555,303 cases and 6,162 deaths.
Statewide hospitalizations increased by 34 admissions on Sunday as 25,302 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have been reported to date.
Wisconsin has a recovery rate of 96.9% as an estimated 11,027 cases remain active. As of Sunday, the state has a seven-day test positivity rate of 3.2%.
In Illinois, Winnebago County added 27 new cases and one additional virus-related death on Sunday, bringing the countywide total to 27,940 cases and 425 deaths.
As of Sunday, Boone County reported 5,850 cases and 71 deaths; DeKalb County reported 8,067 cases and 109 deaths; Ogle County reported 4,905 cases and 71 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 3,973 cases and 74 deaths, IDPH data shows.
Across Illinois, IDPH reported 1,631 cases and 35 additional deaths on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 1,162,154 cases and 19,961 deaths.
According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker website, there have been 27.41 million COVID-19 cases reported in the U.S. and 482,536 deaths have been attributed to the virus.