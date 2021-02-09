COVID-19 vaccination rates continue to climb in Illinois and Wisconsin, with Wisconsin public health officials announcing Tuesday the state’s seven-day case average fell below 1,000 cases for the first time since Sept. 9.
In Wisconsin, a total of 793,474 vaccine doses have been administered, including 174,215 Wisconsinites who have completed both shots of the COVID-19 vaccine. A month ago, only 12,531 residents had completed both immunizations, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data shows.
DHS reported a second case of the more contagious COVID-19 variant that originated in the United Kingdom in Wisconsin on Tuesday.
As of Tuesday, a total of 23,634 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given to Rock County residents.
Rock County reported 10 additional COVID-19 cases and no virus-related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the countywide total to 14,007 cases and 148 virus-related deaths. A total of 13,476 county residents have recovered from COVID-19 as 383 cases remain active, the Rock County Public Health Department reports.
Statewide, Wisconsin reported 681 new cases and 39 additional deaths on Tuesday. In total, 551,050 cases and 6,094 deaths have been recorded in Wisconsin since the start of the pandemic. Hospitalizations increased by 102 admissions on Tuesday, bringing the running total to 25,021 hospitalizations since early March of 2020. Wisconsin has a seven-day test positivity rate of 4%.
In Illinois, a total of 1.41 million vaccinations have been administered to residents statewide. The seven-day average of vaccines administered in Illinois is 55,455 doses. On Monday, a total of 58,189 doses were administered, almost doubled compared to Feb. 1 when 32,559 doses were administered, according to Illinois Department of Public Health data.
A total of 27,709 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Winnebago County, representing 1.74% of the county population.
In terms of cases, Winnebago County reported 26 new cases and one additional virus-related death, bringing the countywide total to 27,697 cases and 412 deaths due to COVID-19.
Illinois reported 2,082 new cases and 20 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,150,170 cases and 19,686 deaths since last year. The state has a weekly test positivity average of 3.3%.
Nationwide, a total of 26,939,515 cases and 463,659 deaths have been reported in the United States, according to the CDC Data Tracker website. About 32.9 million people have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, including 9.8 million who have been fully vaccinated.