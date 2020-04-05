JANESVILLE - United Way’s Community Impact Council unanimously approved three emergency grants totaling $13,201 at its meeting on April 2.
The emergency requests pertain directly to the COVID-19 pandemic, but are separate from United Way Blackhawk Region’s COVID-19 Action Fund.
Food pantries have not been able to get what they need from their primary supplier. Instead, the agencies have to purchase, primarily proteins from grocery stores which is an added expense.
United Way Blackhawk Region’s emergency grants were awarded to: ECHO for $10,001, Edgerton Community Outreach for $2,000, and the YWCA Rock County - Alternatives to Violence Shelter for $1,200.
Anyone interested in making a gift to United Way’s COVID-19 Action Fund, can visit LiveUnitedBR.org/COVID-19 or text “GiveCovid” to 41444. Checks made payable to United Way Blackhawk’s Region Action Fund may also be mailed to PO Box 2780, Janesville, WI 53547-2780.
Individuals in need of assistance are encouraged to call United Way’s 211, a 24/7 information and referral helpline.
